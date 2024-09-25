TINY'S CANTINA in Brooklyn-3 New Offerings

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Tiny’s Cantina, the popular Brooklyn based Mexican restaurant, is introducing a new Steak Frites section to its menu of dishes that pay homage to Executive Chef Cenobio Canalizo’s native Puebla, Mexico. Canalizo gives the three new steaks – ribeye, strip and hanger, which is marinated with garlic and herbs – a Mexican accent with the three sauces that accompany them, while his Habanero Aioli does the same for the frites. Presented in miniature squeeze bottles, the steak sauces are Green Jalapeno, Cranberry Mole, and Red Habanero. With a beer-battered blooming pepper garnish and a free frites refill, the steaks, priced from $24.95 for hanger to $34.95 for the strip, a USDA Prime specimen, represent the best deal for such high-quality, substantially sized cuts in Brooklyn and, likely, in the entirety of New York City. the popular Brooklyn based Mexican restaurant, is introducing a new Steak Frites section to its menu of dishes that pay homage to Executive Chef Cenobio Canalizo’s native Puebla, Mexico. Canalizo gives the three new steaks – ribeye, strip and hanger, which is marinated with garlic and herbs – a Mexican accent with the three sauces that accompany them, while his Habanero Aioli does the same for the frites. Presented in miniature squeeze bottles, the steak sauces are Green Jalapeno, Cranberry Mole, and Red Habanero. With a beer-battered blooming pepper garnish and a free frites refill, the steaks, priced from $24.95 for hanger to $34.95 for the strip, a USDA Prime specimen, represent the best deal for such high-quality, substantially sized cuts in Brooklyn and, likely, in the entirety of New York City.

Tiny’s Cantina’s new beefy offering allows Canalizo to show off his considerable steak preparation expertise, gleaned from six years as executive chef Michael Jordan’s The Steakhouse and 10 years in the same role at Strip House, where he earned two-stars from The New York Times and five stars from Forbes. Both were owned at the time by restaurateurs Peter, Penny and Mathew Glazier, as is Tiny’s Cantina now. In fact, Canalizo has served as the executive chef of their GlazierWorks hospitality company, which also owns and operates Morgan’s Brooklyn Barbecue, a mere few blocks from Tiny’s Cantina. Canalizo has been with the family-run company, for 27 years, starting as a line cook.

“Mexican food is the fastest growing category in the restaurant arena and steakhouses have long been an extremely successful sector in the industry. With my family’s more than 20 years in the steakhouse business and Cenobio’s skills, adding the steak frites section to the Tiny’s Cantina menu is a great fit,” noted Mathew Glazier. “Especially given the fact we identified a gap in the Brooklyn market and that of New York City as a whole – affordable high-end, expertly prepared steaks. We present them with Cenobio’s intriguing sauces, however, they are a tasty optional bonus, rather than a necessity. Our steaks stand on their own, full of rich juicy flavor.”

Moreover, Glazier says Mexican food, with its spicy flavor notes, pairs well with the sumptuous buttery Unami of steak Although, Canalizo maintains, while the likes of cheesy Queso Fundido and chunky Guacamole Clasico would make a palate pleasing complementary starter for a steak centric meal at Tiny’s Cantina, with the beer battered pepper and that free frites refill, a steak order will satisfy most any appetite and deliver a significant value proposition. The new steak frites options with a free frites refill are now available at Tiny’s Cantina.

The restaurant is located at 229 Flatbush Avenue, Brooklyn, NY 11217. It is open daily from 4:30 p.m. to 11 p.m. For more information and menus, visit (718) 970-7007.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Tiny's Cantina

