THREE SPIRIT Plant Powered Alcohol Free Elixer Delivers Great Taste

Three Spirit is the world's first plant-powered functional social elixir created by a group of bartenders and scientists. Delivering on both function and taste, the drinks innovation company is driven by plants and pleasure harnessing the potential of active botanicals and alchemy to push boundaries and make alcohol-free mean more.

In doing so, the spirits alternative liberates the way people drink, socialize and connect creating a third way - a choice where there was none - and bringing a new experience to the consumer. The beverages are designed to make drinkers feel more social, creating a cultural shift described by Three Spirit as a 'plant-led social revolution,' that grants consumers healthier ways to socialize through alcohol-free beverages.

Three Spirit varieties include Livener-exotic, fiery and fun; Social Elixer-dark, bittersweet and curious; and Nightcap-decadent, woody and smooth.

The products also art known to aid in reducing stress and anxiety, improving mood, and ultimately helping consumers to feel better. In addition to being 100% vegan and cruelty-free, Three Spirit also uses zero-plastic recyclable packaging to align with their mission to prioritize environmentally friendly methods across everything they do. For more information and to purchase, visit https://us.threespiritdrinks.com/collections/shop and follow them on social media.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Three Spirit