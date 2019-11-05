THINK THANKSGIVING Dining in NYC

It's not too early to make reservations for Thanksgiving. Restaurants all around the city are open and their Executive Chefs are making plans for outstanding menus. Whether you are going solo, having an intimate dinner, or gathering a group of friends and family, check out these options. Stay tuned to Broadwayworld.com in the coming weeks. We will have more suggestions for Thanksgiving dining.

Bell Book & Candle (Greenwich Village) The restaurant will serve up their Thanksgiving Dinner on Thursday, November 28th with seatings from 12pm - 9pm. The Prix Fixe menu is $55 per person, and $30 for children under the age of 10. To start, there's a choice of Rooftop Mixed Greens with Old-School Thousand Island or Butternut Squash Soup with Fried Sage. The entree includes a heritage turkey from Lancaster with pan gravy, sourdough sage stuffing, chive mashed potato, Brussels sprouts with bacon, John's special cranberry sauce and a maple roasted sweet potato with candied pecans. The dessert is a brown bag apple pie with Creme Fraiche ice cream. Visit: http://bbandcnyc.com/.

CATCH NYC (Meatpacking) This Thanksgiving, Meatpacking District seafood staple, CATCH NYC, will offer a selection of delicious holiday specials. The 400 seat, tri-level restaurant offers a variety of unique, inviting dining spaces, including CATCH Roof's all-season 3,000 square foot indoor/outdoor space with panoramic city views. Specializing in globally influenced seafood-centric cuisine, the menu offers a curated selection of contemporary renditions of classic dishes made with the highest quality ingredients. Thanksgiving specials include Roasted Kabocha Stuffed Pasta, Roasted Turkey for Two, Fully Loaded Whole Sweet Potato and Toasted Gingerbread cake. Visit: https://catchrestaurants.com/catchnyc/.

Croton Reservoir Tavern (Midtown) Located just a couple of blocks away from the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade route, the Holiday Shops at Bryant Park, and other popular holiday attractions, they will be serving a Thanksgiving Day prix fixe menu. For $60 per person (excluding tax and gratuity), guest scan enjoy a three-course menu with choices that include Butternut Squash Soup, Oven Roasted Turkey (garlic mashed potatoes, sausage and mushrooms stuffing, green beans, cranberry compote and bourbon gravy), Grilled Salmon (preserved lemons, roasted vegetable couscous and red pepper coulis), Pumpkin Ravioli (toasted almonds, brown butter-sage, parmesan cheese and balsamic reduction), and Pumpkin Pie with spiced whipped cream. Croton is also offering a two-course Kids Menu (for kids under 12 years of age) for $30 that includes unlimited soft drinks and features a choice of Traditional Turkey Dinner, Chicken Fingers with French Fries or Macaroni and Cheese, and house-made Chocolate Chip Cookies for dessert. Reservations are necessary and can be made online or by calling the restaurant. Service begins at 11 a.m. and the last seating will be at 8 p.m. Visit: https://www.crotonnyc.com/.

MIFUNE New York (Midtown East) The Michelin-recognized progressive and innovative Japanese restaurant will serve up a $125 prix-fixe seven course menu with an optional $60 wine or sake pairing this Thanksgiving. The menu created by Chef Yuu Shimano (previously of Guy Savoy's eponymous three Michelin-starred restaurant in Paris) and Chef Tomohiro Urata (previously of three Michelin-starred La Maison Troisgros in Roanne, France) will feature their signature Organic Turkey Truffle Pie with Turkey Foie Gras gravy as well as Celeriac Chanterelle Ravioli with a truffle foam, Amberjack Sashimi and Kabocha Pumpkin Mont Blanc with Okinawa Kibito caramel ice cream. Visit: https://www.mifune-restaurant.com/.

Nerai (Midtown East) The Greek restaurant will host a Thanksgiving dinner with seating times available from 4pm - 9pm. Their four-course prix fixe menu is $75. Appetizers include Kabocha Squash Soup served with Greek yogurt and sweet potato bruschetta, an Autumn Salad with honey roasted root vegetables, baby kale, kabocha squash puree, greek yogurt and pomegranate glaze, Fluke Crudo with Granny Smith apples, orange, grapefruit and mint. Pastas include Sweet Potato Gnocchi with brown butter sage sauce and smoked Metsovone cheese and Lobster Pasta featuring poached Maine lobster with squid ink linguine in a Metaxa bisque. Entrees include Lavraki served with oregano, ladolemono and capers and Turkey Moussaka with cranberry sauce and a Tsoureki stuffing. Desserts feature Tsoureki Bread Pudding with almond praline cream and chestnut gelato and Saragli with hand-rolled baklava, tahini parfait, and sesame brittle with pistachio gelato. Visit: https://nerainyc.com

Chola (Upper East Side) The acclaimed two-star New York Times Indian restaurant by Shiva Natarajan will be presenting a special Thanksgiving menu. For this turkey day, the authentic Indian Midtown spot is celebrating for diners that looking for a new way to experience staple Thanksgiving dishes. To modify the American holiday dishes with Indian culinary methods, the menu offerings include: Brown rice vegetable biryani; Turkey butter pepper; Pumpkin bharta; Cranberry chutney; Potato madras; Fish cafreal; and Goat biryani. The menu will be served from 12:00pm - 3:00pm buffet style at a wallet friendly price of $19.95 per person on Thursday, November 28th. In addition the regular menu can be ordered a la carte. Visit: http://www.cholany.com/.

Bar Boulud (Upper West Side) Chef Daniel Boulud's Bar Boulud is a casual French bistro that serves seasonal fare and a selection of terrines, pâtés and wines from across the globe. On Thanksgiving they will offer three courses for $75 per person not including tax and gratuity. Dishes include Squash Salad (roasted squash, red beet, spiced crème fraiche, pepitas, vinaigrette), Thanksgiving Turkey (turkey ballotine, candied chestnuts, truffle, Foie Gras stuffing, brussels sprouts & lardon hash, sweet potato purée & marshmallow cranberry compote, turkey gravy), andPumpkin Tarte (speculoos, pumpkin cremeux, fall spice chantilly). Visit: https://www.barboulud.com/nyc/.

Boulud Sud (Upper West Side) Chef Daniel Boulud's Boulud Sud is Mediterranean-inspired and the menu emphasizes regional flavors, featuring fresh vegetables, seafood, citrus, grains & herbs. They will be offering a Thanksgiving menu with three-courses for $115 per person, not including tax and gratuity. Menu items include Butternut Squash Soup (spiced honey labneh, pumpkin seeds), Thanksgiving Turkey (crispy ballotine, candied chestnut-sage stuffing, sweet potato purée, cranberry chutney, rosemary gravy), and Pumpkin Semifreddo (toasted coffee meringue, mascarpone gelato). Visit: https://www.bouludsud.com/nyc/.

Carmine's (Theatre District) Chef Glenn Rolnick is putting an Italian twist on Thanksgiving with a special family-style menu available for dine-in or takeout. It includes an 18 pound Roast Turkeystuffed with Sausage and Sage Stuffing, along with classic sides like Cranberry Sauce; Brussels Sprouts with caramelized onions and Applewood smoked bacon;Sauteed String Beans with julienned red peppers and toasted hazelnuts; Baby Carrots with fresh dill; Sweet Potatoes topped with marshmallows and maple syrup; and Mashed Potatoes with Giblet Gravy. The meal serves six to eight people and will be offered at both NYC locations for $275 as well as for takeout for $260. Carmine's homemade Pumpkin and Apple Pies will also be available for $20 each. Visit: https://www.carminesnyc.com/.

Virgil's Real BBQ (Theatre District) Chef Thomas Legoff is elevating Thanksgiving dinner with a family-style BBQ feast. Available in-house or for takeout, the meal includes an 18 pound Smoked Turkey with Giblet Gravy, accompanied by flavorful dishes like Sausage and Pecan Stuffing;Cornbread; Sweet Potatoes topped with melted marshmallows; Homemade Cranberry Sauce; Candied Brussels Sprouts with pecans and Applewood smoked bacon; Creole Green Beans; and Buttermilk Biscuits. Virgil's Thanksgiving meal serves eight people and will be offered for $249 for dining in the restaurant or for takeout. The restaurant will also take advance orders for their Pumpkin and Apple Pies which cost $20 each. Visit: https://www.virgilsbbq.com/.

The Capital Grille (Multiple Locations) The renowned steakhouse is open on Thanksgiving serving both their regular menu and a special holiday menu. Guests can enjoy exclusive selections that include Slow-Roasted Turkey with Brioche Stuffing; French Green Beans with Marcona Almonds; Cranberry-Pear Chutney; Sam's Mashed potatoes, and Pumpkin Cheesecake for dessert. The cost is $43 for adults and $15 for children. Thanksgiving and dinner menus will be served all day starting at 11:00 am. Visit: https://www.thecapitalgrille.com/.

Clinton Hall (Multiple Locations) Enjoy their Thanksgiving Feast the entire month of November for $25 at all Clinton Hall locations. The full feast will include The Turducken Burger featuring Turkey, duck and chicken burger patties layered with swiss cheese and topped with housemade mac and cheese, brussels sprout relish and cheddar cornbread stuffing on a cranberry bun, Sweet Potato Waffle Fries with Toasted Fluff, a Slice of Pecan Pie and a Pumpkin Supercraft Beer with a Cinnamon Sugar Rim. Visit: https://clintonhallny.com

