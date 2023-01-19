THE LAMBS CLUB-Best Broadway Brunching

The Lambs Club has long been renowned for its fine dining and we want our readers to know about their wonderful Saturday and Sunday brunch service. Located on West 44th Street in the heart of the theatre district, it's the ideal pre-theater meal experience. Gather your group and relax to enjoy NYC's favorite weekend meal. Brunch is served from 11:30 am to 2:00 pm.

The iconic 85-seat dining room promises to impress adorned with red leather banquettes accented by the beautiful 18th century French limestone fireplace. Guests appreciate the presentation of delicious dishes and the gracious service that makes being a weekender at The Lambs Club feel special.

Start your brunch with an eye-opening craft cocktail like the Lambs Club Martini, an Espresso Martini or a Cosmopolitan. Their award-winning international wine list has selections available by the glass or bottle. For those that prefer, have some freshly squeezed orange juice, a warming cup of coffee or your choice of teas.

The Lambs club showcases Chef Michael White's modern and fun approach to American cuisine. Chef White has created a brunch menu to please all tastes and styles from light choices and traditional selections to signature favorites.

We visited on a Saturday just before attending the theatre. Start your meal with the Daily Pastry Assortment for the table. These light, flakey house made delights include an Almond Croissant, Pain Au Chocolat, and Cheese Danish. Juicy Seasonal Berries are another top table share. You won't find a better omelette anywhere in the city. Light and fluffy, it can be made with your choice of two that include scallion, tomato, mushroom, roasted pepper, spinach, ham, cheddar, or gruyere and served with toast. The Avocado Tartine is a savory choice and one that is sure to please. It is served on a thick slice of toasted sourdough with roasted and raw radish, flavorfully garnished with a tahini vinaigrette. Add a side like the juicy Fresh Berries, Applewood Smoked Bacon, Smoked Salmon and more. We'll be back soon for their Lemon Ricotta Pancakes and Eggs Benedict.

If you prefer luncheon style choices, the signature Stanford White Burger, Veggie Burger or Club sandwich are on the brunch menu. We also like that the Raw Bar is available with East and West Coast Oysters, Shrimp Cocktail, and Golden Osetra Caviar.

Going light? The Lambs Club has you covered! Order items such as their Parfait with Greek yogurt, house made granola, mixed berries and mint or a salad like the Romaine, Chopped or Bibb.

And there's more good news for our readers. The Lambs Club also serves a full breakfast menu seven days a week from 7:00 am to 10:30 am. Start your morning off right with the most important meal of the day.

The Lambs Club is located at 132 West 44th Street, New York, NY 10036. For more information, menus, and hours of operation visit https://www.thelambsclub.com/ or call 212.997.5262.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of The Lambs Club