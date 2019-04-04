THE HUMMUS & PITA CO. Expands to Please Fans of Delicious Mediterranean Fare

Experience Hummus & Pita Co. The fast casual restaurant is growing in popularity for all the right reasons. Designed for total convenience and dedicated to flavorful, authentic and healthy Mediterranean fare, there are food options to suit all tastes and dietary preferences. Here's some good news for those wishing to have a meal when they attend a Broadway show. They have a location in the heart of midtown on 8th Avenue at 40th Street.

The Hummus & Pita Co. is a family-owned restaurant group founded in 2011 by Janice Pesso and her children, Dave, Lana, and Steve. They are dedicated sharing their family recipes made with the finest ingredients. The restaurant's 100% homemade cuisine gives you the opportunity to put delightful, eclectic spins on your meal. Choose from Pitas, Laffas, Bowls, Mini-Bowls, Greens, Sides, Desserts and Drinks. While you can create a custom dish with an array of ingredients, there are also house favorites like their Perfect Pita, The Greek, or Mediterranean Greens.

We stopped by the 8th Avenue location on a Tuesday for lunch. The attractive modern setting is ideal for dining in, but you can also take out. With the nice spring weather, their menu items are ideal for picnicking. The restaurant was bustling with customers, but the service was very efficient. The Bowl we customized was a delicious combination of tender steak, Mediterranean Rice, Spanish Eggplant and Corn Salad. We plan to be back soon for a delectable pita sandwich with more of our favorite fillings.

Guests have the option to add a side with choices like Sweet Potato Fries, Hand Cut Fries, Falafal and Spanakopita. Fillings like Grilled Vegetable, Beet Salad, Tabuleh, Lebanese Roasted Cauliflower, Carrots, Chickpea Salad, and Couscous can also be ordered as sides.

If you are craving hummus, stop by for a healthy snack or order some to round out your meal. We are fans of the original and jalapeno varieties. Hummus & Pita Co. also has specialties you won't find anywhere else. Try the dessert hummus, protein packed, with cookie dough, chocolate, and cake batter flavors can be enjoyed as a dip for pita chips or fruit. And don't miss the Chickpea Chiller, a hummus-based shake. These treats are both nutritious and dairy-free.

Hummus & Pita Co. is open for lunch and dinner with three restaurants in NYC, and locations in Connecticut, Colorado and New Jersey, with new outposts in Michigan and the West Coast opening soon. For more information, online ordering, hours, locations and complete menus, please visit: https://www.hummusandpitas.com/.

Photo Credit: Molly Tavoletti





