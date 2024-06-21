THE GOAT BOAT SUPPER CLUB with David Burke Dinner Cruise on 7/7

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The GOAT Boat Supper Club, featuring a delectable dinner from Chef David Burke’s popular Union Beach Italian-American hotspot, The Goat by David Burke will set sail for its second outing on Sunday, July 7. The three-hour cruise out of Atlantic Highlands Marina will offer dancing under the stars on Teal Cruises’ 86-foot Festiva, in addition to stunning sunset vistas across Sandy Hook Bay, while the affable Burke will personally orchestrate the evening.

The dinner-dance cruise priced at $165 per person, including tax and gratuity, will begin with a choice of a welcome aboard glass of Champagne or wine for mingling indoors and out on Festiva’s two public decks, along with munching on the intriguing, strategically placed relish trays,. Dinner will commence with two top Burke signatures, his ever popular popovers and sensational Clothesline Bacon, followed by a seasonally sensitive Watermelon, Asparagus & Crab Salad, topped by burrata. For the main course will embrace a “surf-n’-turf” theme embodied by Braised Short Ribs and Shrimp Scampi. The dinner will conclude with Key Lime Pie from Dixie Lee Bakery by David Burke made according to the same recipe that has been enchanting sweet tooths for nearly a century.

“The first GOAT Boat cruise, complete with wooden goat on the bowsprit, was a blast. Couldn’t have asked for a better combination of venue, food and people, including Teal Cruises’ incredible crew who deliver great hospitality,” said Burke.

“We’ve never sold out an event as quickly as we did that first GOAT Boat cruise and we had a waiting list,” said Rich Moore of Teal Cruises. “So we set up the next one as soon as we could and we’re planning on a very special wine tasting dinner cruise in October while we work out logistics for other possible dates between July 7 and then.”

The second GOAT Boat Supper Club cruise will embark on Sunday, July 7 for the three-hour dinner-dance cruise from 6 to 9 p.m. Boarding at the Atlantic Highlands Marina, 2 Simon Lake Drive, Atlantic Highlands, NJ, will be at 5:30 p.m. For more information and to purchase the $165 tickets from Teal Cruises, go to www.tealcruises.com and click on "Book Now" at the bottom right of the home page.

Photo Credit: David Burke

