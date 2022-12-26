TEQUILA CAZADORES Toasts the New Year with Go-to Cocktail Recipes

As 2022 comes to a close, now is the time to raise a glass to the memories and accomplishments from this year and kick off 2023 with a vibrant, celebratory toast. Delicious citrus and fruit-forward recipes from Tequila Cazadores are a fun way to shake up your year-end fiesta with those who have made this year so special.

Whether you're having an intimate evening for two this December 31st or hosting the full crew, you can cheers to the New Year with these bright and festive cocktails. If you need a special bottle to bring to the party? Consider gifting your host the newly-launched Tequila Cazadores 100 Year Estate Release. This limited edition reposado blend was developed from agave grown on the property at the Cazadores Distillery in Los Altos de Jalisco and has a smooth and sweet taste with a citrus and vanilla finish and an aroma of intense cooked agave with fruity and spicy notes, ideal for mixing in your favorite cocktails.

Check out these three fabulous recipes with Tequila Cazadores, gather your group, and start mixing. Cheers!

High Roller Margarita

Ingredients:

1 ½ oz Tequila Cazadores Extra Añejo

¾ oz Grand Marnier

¾ oz agave nectar

3 wedges lime

3 wedges lemon

1 wedge orange

Method: In a cocktail shaker muddle limes, lemons and orange. Add the rest of the ingredients with ice, shake and serve up in a cocktail glass. Garnish with lime and orange peel.

Mangoneada

Ingredients:

1 1/2 oz Tequila CAZADORES Blanco

1 oz mango juice or puree

1 oz lime juice

1/2 oz agave nectar

Chamoy and Tajín rim

Method: In a cocktail shaker, combine all ingredients with ice, shake and serve over ice in a rocks glass with a Tajín and chamoy rim. Garnish with a mango slice.

Pomegranate Paloma Crafted by Manny Hinojosa, Global Brand Ambassador, Cazadores

Ingredients:

1 ½ oz Tequila Cazadores Blanco

½ oz St-Germain

2 oz Pomegranate Juice

Top with Grapefruit

Splash of lime juice

Pinch of salt

Method: Add ice to a high ball glass. Pour ingredients into high ball glass. Garnish with lime slice.

Tequila Cazadores 100 Year Estate Release (SRP: $39.99)

This newly-released special limited edition reposado blend marks the brand's first ever estate release. It was created to commemorate the centennial anniversary of the brand's original reposado recipe that was perfected in 1922 and is made from a blend of tequilas aged in a combination of the distillery's best hand-selected American oak and new French oak barrels. Purchase on ReserveBar and Purchase on Cazadores.com.

Photo Credit: Pomegranate Paloma - Courtesy of Tequila Cazadores