TENUTE RUBINO-Wines to Complement a Fine Italian Dinner

Broadwayworld recently had the pleasure of attending an "Italian Summer Dinner" at the Ciao Evento Loft on Canal Street in Chinatown. The extraordinary meal prepared by Chef, Amanda Catrini paired delicious, fine food with a wonderful selection of wines from Tenute Rubino, the prominent winery in in Puglia, Italy. The event also included a pasta making demonstration and lesson for attendees by expert, Paolo Formiga who crafted perfect orecchiette.

Tenute Rubino is a story of a family’s deep love for a land and its rediscovery. The winery was established in the early 1980s and, since then, it has been making important advances to put Puglia on the international wine map. And with tourism increasing at the heel of the Italian peninsula, this beautiful region is becoming increasingly renowned for its wines.

Tenute Rubino is also responsible for the Susumaniello Recovery Project. The popularity of Susumaniello grapes declined sharply in the early 90s, as many Apulian growers were driven to explant their less productive vineyards. Luigi Rubino, who is a long-time connoisseur of this grape’s unique qualities, chose to stake his company’s fortunes on the rediscovery and promotion of one of Puglia’s most highly identified varieties. It is now grown in the estate of Jaddico, on the shores of the Adriatic Sea, 8 kilometres north of Brindisi, in a 20-hectare single vineyard.

The menu for the dinner we attended was inspired by authentic Apulian cuisine and was paired with Italian native varietals. The food and wine pairings that guests experienced can help you plan your own meal with Tenute Rubino wines.

To begin the meal, oysters on the half shell with a champagne mignonette were served with Tenute Rubino Sumaré 2019, Susumaniello Salento IGT, Sparkling Rosè Brut. The bubbles are a welcome opener to any meal. It’s sometimes difficult to make the right pairing for salad but the Tenute Rubino Oltremé Rosato 2022, Susumaniello Salento IGT, Rosé worked very well to complement the Apricot and Fennel Salad. This rosé also beautifully accompanied Cured Salmon on Foccaccia with pickled beets, red onion, capers and micro arugula. The dinner progressed with two delightful red wines perfectly paired. Orecchiette with fresh tomato sauce was served with the Tenute Rubino Torre Testa 2019, Susumaniello Brindisi DOC. And the Colatura-Marinated Skirt Steak was accompanied by Tenute Rubino Punta Aquila 2020, Primitivo IGT Salento. This luscious red wine was also paired with the dessert of Grilled Peaches, raspberry gelato, and Pettoles.

We highly recommend Tenute Rubino wines. They are ideal to pair with your favorite dishes. For more information on their portfolio of wines, please visit https://www.tenuterubino.com/.

Photo Credit: Colangelo & Partners