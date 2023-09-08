TENUTE RUBINO-Wines to Complement a Fine Italian Dinner

TENUTE RUBINO Wines

By: Sep. 08, 2023

POPULAR

PHILADELPHIA BOUND? Fall Presents Over 120 Festivals, Block Parties, Shows, Charity Events Photo 1 PHILADELPHIA BOUND? Fall Presents Over 120 Festivals, Block Parties, Shows, Charity Events and More
LABOR DAY STAYCATION in NYC Photo 2 LABOR DAY STAYCATION in NYC
PASTA CORNER on East 53rd Street is Now Open for Dining and Take-Out Photo 3 PASTA CORNER on East 53rd Street is Now Open for Dining and Take-Out
APEROL Official Partner of the US Open and Aperol Spritz Perfect Serve Kit Photo 4 APEROL Official Partner of the US Open and Aperol Spritz Perfect Serve Kit

TENUTE RUBINO-Wines to Complement a Fine Italian Dinner

Broadwayworld recently had the pleasure of attending an "Italian Summer Dinner" at the Ciao Evento Loft on Canal Street in Chinatown.  The extraordinary meal prepared by Chef, Amanda Catrini paired delicious, fine food with a wonderful selection of wines from Tenute Rubino, the prominent winery in in Puglia, Italy. The event also included a pasta making demonstration and lesson for attendees by expert, Paolo Formiga who crafted perfect orecchiette.

Tenute Rubino is a story of a family’s deep love for a land and its rediscovery. The winery was established in the early 1980s and, since then, it has been making important advances to put Puglia on the international wine map.  And with tourism increasing at the heel of the Italian peninsula, this beautiful region is becoming increasingly renowned for its wines.

Tenute Rubino is also responsible for the Susumaniello Recovery Project. The popularity of Susumaniello grapes declined sharply in the early 90s, as many Apulian growers were driven to explant their less productive vineyards. Luigi Rubino, who is a long-time connoisseur of this grape’s unique qualities, chose to stake his company’s fortunes on the rediscovery and promotion of one of Puglia’s most highly identified varieties. It is now grown in the estate of Jaddico, on the shores of the Adriatic Sea, 8 kilometres north of Brindisi, in a 20-hectare single vineyard. 

The menu for the dinner we attended was inspired by authentic Apulian cuisine and was paired with Italian native varietals. The food and wine pairings that guests experienced can help you plan your own meal with Tenute Rubino wines.

TENUTE RUBINO-Wines to Complement a Fine Italian Dinner

To begin the meal, oysters on the half shell with a champagne mignonette were served with Tenute Rubino Sumaré 2019, Susumaniello Salento IGT, Sparkling Rosè Brut.  The bubbles are a welcome opener to any meal.  It’s sometimes difficult to make the right pairing for salad but the Tenute Rubino Oltremé Rosato 2022, Susumaniello Salento IGT, Rosé worked very well to complement the Apricot and Fennel Salad. This rosé also beautifully accompanied Cured Salmon on Foccaccia with pickled beets, red onion, capers and micro arugula. The dinner progressed with two delightful red wines perfectly paired. Orecchiette with fresh tomato sauce was served with the Tenute Rubino Torre Testa 2019, Susumaniello Brindisi DOC. And the Colatura-Marinated Skirt Steak was accompanied by Tenute Rubino Punta Aquila 2020, Primitivo IGT Salento. This luscious red wine was also paired with the dessert of Grilled Peaches, raspberry gelato, and Pettoles.

We highly recommend Tenute Rubino wines.  They are ideal to pair with your favorite dishes.  For more information on their portfolio of wines, please visit https://www.tenuterubino.com/.

Photo Credit: Colangelo & Partners

 

 



RELATED STORIES - Food + Wine

1
Halifax Announces LITTLE BAR in Hoboken-A Craft Restaurant and Bar Experience Photo
Halifax Announces LITTLE BAR in Hoboken-A Craft Restaurant and Bar Experience

New Jersey’s newest craft restaurant and bar experience, Little Bar, in uptown Hoboken crafts a unique, experientially interesting, miniature sized European-styled restaurant outpost, situated just off the Hudson River waterfront.

2
Dining Destinations for NEW YORK FASHION WEEK Photo
Dining Destinations for NEW YORK FASHION WEEK

New York Fashion Week (NYFW) is happening from Thursday, September 7th through Wednesday, September 13. New Yorkers and guests of the city may want to visit one of the trendy spots that are sure to bring out all those who love the allure of fashion. Check out the ten destinations where you might just see some of the celebrities and fashion icons that gather for the exciting week.

3
Broadway Stars Will Entertain at Diner en Blanc in NYC on 9/14 Photo
Broadway Stars Will Entertain at Diner en Blanc in NYC on 9/14

Diner en Blanc, scheduled in New York City for Thursday, September 14th is delighted to share news about the special entertainment for the iconic event. Two acclaimed Broadway singers, Margo Seibert and Allison Blackwell will dazzle the thousands of guests.

4
CONUNDRUM WINES for Sommelier-Approved Wine Pairings Photo
CONUNDRUM WINES for Sommelier-Approved Wine Pairings

Two of Conundrum's newest wines, the 2022 White Blend and the 2021 Red Blend, can elevate any dish you want to serve or they can be enjoyed on their own.

From This Author - Marina Kennedy

Marina P. Kennedy's writing career led her from freelancing opportunities in New Jersey and New York to writing for Broadwayworld.com where she covers entertainment, the culinary scene, ... (read more about this author)

TENUTE RUBINO-Wines to Complement a Fine Italian DinnerTENUTE RUBINO-Wines to Complement a Fine Italian Dinner
Halifax Announces LITTLE BAR in Hoboken-A Craft Restaurant and Bar ExperienceHalifax Announces LITTLE BAR in Hoboken-A Craft Restaurant and Bar Experience
Dining Destinations for NEW YORK FASHION WEEKDining Destinations for NEW YORK FASHION WEEK
Broadway Stars Will Entertain at Diner en Blanc in NYC on 9/14Broadway Stars Will Entertain at Diner en Blanc in NYC on 9/14

Videos

Listen: Hear Javier Bardem's Cut THE LITTLE MERMAID Song Video
Listen: Hear Javier Bardem's Cut THE LITTLE MERMAID Song
Listen: Nancy Sinatra Sings Rodgers and Sondheim's 'Do I Hear A Waltz?' Video
Listen: Nancy Sinatra Sings Rodgers and Sondheim's 'Do I Hear A Waltz?'
Rewind: Adam Kantor Takes BroadwayWorld Backstage at RENT Video
Rewind: Adam Kantor Takes BroadwayWorld Backstage at RENT
View all Videos

Food + Wine SHOWS

Recommended For You