TEMPO BY HILTON TIMES SQUARE-Now Open

Tempo by Hilton Times Square has officially opened at 1568 Broadway. The opening marks the global debut of Hilton’s new contemporary lifestyle brand. It is located in the new TSX Broadway, a 46-floor tower with retail and entertainment experiences that will be opening in 2024.

The 661-room hotel is designed to match the evolving needs of travelers seeking moments of both relaxation and inspiration. Highlights include expansive city views with some with major close-ups of the famous Times Square Ball. The hotel also has a buzzy restaurant and cocktail lounge with an outdoor terrace that is rare in the neighborhood. And the signature Tempo by Hilton Wellness Rooms feature Peloton bikes along with access to a library of digital content, a yoga mat, and resistance bands.

Tempo by Hilton Times Square is propelling midtown into its next chapter. This opening comes at a monumental time for Times Square, which is experiencing its “renaissance” and making its way back to pre-pandemic levels with the opening of 70+ new businesses, over 400K avg. daily visitors, and 85%+ in hotel occupancies.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Tempo by Hilton Times Square