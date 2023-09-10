Sip BEACH WHISKEY CANNED COCKTAILS for Endless Summer Vibes

BEACH WHISKEY CANNED COCKTAILS

By: Sep. 10, 2023

If you’re feeling sad about summer ending, fear not! You can taste endless summer in a can with Beach Whiskey Canned Cocktails. These spirit-based cocktails from Darco Spirits come in four bright and fruit-forward, summer-inspired flavors that include Watermelon Peach, Mango Lemonade, Pineapple Coconut and Strawberry Lemonade.

Additionally, both Beach Whiskey Strawberry Lemonade and Beach Whiskey Watermelon Peach were awarded gold medals at The Fifty Best in the “Best Ready-to-Drink Cocktail” category based off a blind taste test where medals are given based entirely on merit. After tallying up all of the scores, medals were awarded based on the judges' blind tasting impressions.

Don’t let summer go just yet.  There’s still a lot of warm weather fun ahead.  Sip Beach Whiskey Canned Cocktails and see for yourself why these cocktails won gold!

For more information on Beach Whiskey Canned Cocktails and where to purchase, please visit https://beachwhiskey.com/canned-cocktails

Photo Credit: Provided by Darco Spirits



