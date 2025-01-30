Schmackary’s Debuts Union Square Location

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Schmackary’s, Broadway’s favorite bakeshop, is making its official off-Broadway debut on February 1st with a new location in Union Square at 129 Fourth Avenue, NY, NY, 10003. The Union Square Schmackary’s will feature the same delicious treats, in a more convenient location for customers south of 42nd Street.

Customers can indulge in the same lip-schmacking good cookies like Strawberry Rhubarb (strawberries, tart rhubarb, sour strawberry glaze), Dulce de Leche (caramel fudge, dulce de leche, cinnamon), Mexican Hot Chocolate (dark cocoa, cinnamon, cayenne pepper), and Chip of The Iceberg (butterscotch, semisweet, white chocolate, Ruffles potato chips).

In celebration with the local community, Schmackary’s will offer one week of discounts and deals for customers.

-Sunday Family Fun Day (2/2/25) - Kids and adults to design a cookie and get 20% off a cookie box to share at home

-Monday Hospital & Teachers’ Appreciation Day (2/3/25) - These essential community members can enjoy a free cookie as a thank you for all they do just by presenting a valid ID

-Tuesday Students Day (2/4/25) - Students can enjoy a free cookie and discounts on Care Box Bundles for dorm life with the presentation of a valid ID

-Wednesday Broadway Night (2/5/25) - Enter to win two tickets to see Titanique, and enjoy themed cookies while registering to win.

For more information about Schmackary’s and the new Union Square location, please visit HERE.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Schmackary’s

Comments