Say Hello to DISNEY EATS: A Foodie’s Dream

Editor's Note: We thank Nicole Cantore, Digital Integration Specialist, Global Food & Beverage for this article informing our readers all about Disney Eats!

It's a magical day to be a Disney foodie because I've got a big announcement for you. I am happy to share that today we are launching Disney Eats - your new go-to spot for all things Disney eats and sips!

Beginning today, you'll find foodie content featured on our topics page right here on the Disney Parks Blog that will be your one-stop-shop for everything related to the eats and sips you love. That means Foodie Guides, Best Bites, Cooking Up the Magic - it all lives here. And not only that, but you'll also see a new look and feel to our content as well as a brand-new logo we're excited to premiere.

Disney Eats is our chance to bring to you the beauty and artistry that goes into making all the culinary delights across the Disney Parks and beyond. We'll take you behind the food, show you the chefs who pour their hearts and souls into taking you on a flavorful journey with every bite, and keep you in the know on anything and everything you can snack on, from the in-park classics, like churros and Mickey pretzels, to the fine dining experiences, like Victoria & Albert's at Walt Disney World Resort and Napa Rose at Disneyland Resort.

We can't wait to have our very own topics page dedicated to the flavorful updates, stories, recipes, and more that you've come to love. From using Foodie Guides to plan for your next trip, testing your own cooking skills with an exclusive recipe for "Cooking Up the Magic," and getting first looks at the latest news to excite your palate, this page will have everything you need to indulge in your tasty pleasures, all in one spot. What could be better?

We also want to see what you love to eat and drink at Disney! As you take your own foodie adventures, share your own photos and videos with the hashtag #DisneyEats so we can see what you love - because we foodies must stick together!

We look forward to continuing to bring you the best content for food and beverage and show you the endless possibilities that our expert culinary teams bring to life, with the perfect touch of Disney magic.

Happy snacking and be sure to use #DisneyEats!

(Note: All offerings are subject to change and availability.)

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Walt Disney World Resort