Samuel Adams Supports Small Businesses with “Our American Dream Cookbook”

Samuel Adams Brewing the American Dream, the revolutionary philanthropic program aimed at providing mentorship and funding to food and beverage entrepreneurs nationwide, is pleased to announce the launch of Our American Dream Cookbook.

Our American Dream Cookbook not only celebrates 40 years since Jim Koch ignited the craft beer revolution with Samuel Adams, but also brings to life over 15 years of work done by Brewing the American Dream to uplift passionate craftspeople across the country. With 100+ must-try dishes, the cookbook accomplishes a first-time achievement of featuring recipes developed by 80 small business owners. In these pages, culinary trailblazers share their unique stories of inspiration and resilience.

A versatile spectrum of recipes for beer lovers and foodies alike makes way for specialties such as Vegan Onion Soup with Beer from a veteran-owned brewery on the West Coast, New England Lobster Rolls from artisanal salt makers on the shores of Massachusetts, Lemon Raspberry Celebration Cake with Vanilla Buttercream from the very first participant in the program, and much more.

From cover to cover, this collection showcases the magic that sparks when the lived experiences and passions of small business owners are given the spotlight. Cooks of all skill levels are warmly invited to explore family-secret comfort food, plant-forward picks, seasonal favorites with a twist and much more–along with perfect pint pairings from the folks that know craft beer the best.

“It’s been my privilege all these years working with Brewing the American Dream to see firsthand the power, vision and determination of our country’s brightest food and beverage entrepreneurs. I’m so honored to help tell the incredible stories of just a fraction of the thousands of craftspeople we’ve welcomed into our family,” said Jennifer Glanville Love, author and director of partnerships & collaborations at Boston Beer Company. “We all have a dream we would chase if given the opportunity and we make it our mission to ensure that every entrepreneur brave enough to take that leap has all of the resources they need. Our deepest hope is that each recipe within this book leaves the reader with a full belly, an even fuller heart and the inspiration to do what they love.”

Early praise for the cookbook includes:

Elle Simone Scott, founder of SheChef, food stylist, and culinary producer: “When someone decides to make an entrepreneurial venture, it comes with a lot of excitement but also a lot of uncertainty. Samuel Adams Brewing the American Dream has become a cornerstone in the food and beverage industry, helping crafters and creators find the answers to the questions. They bring ease and expertise to the process.”

Kevin Johnson, co-founder of National Black Brewers Association, brewery owner, and former NBA all-star: “As an athlete turned brewery owner, I know the dedication and courage it takes to pursue your dreams. I’ve seen firsthand the work Brewing the American Dream does to celebrate craft food and beverage businesses and this cookbook takes that to a new level. Every recipe represents a fusion of passion and collaboration, showcasing the entrepreneurial spirit of small business owners alongside the rich flavors of craft beer. A winning combination for any culinary enthusiast!”

More than an exciting new cookbook, this body of work is an invitation to fill the dining table with fresh energy, diversity, and the abundance of flavor woven into the tapestry of our country’s food and beverage landscape.

Our American Dream Cookbook officially launches on October 1st, 2024 and is available to at Amazon, Barnes & Noble, Books-A-Million, Bookshop and independent bookstores across the nation. Our American Dream Cookbook is distributed to the trade by Simon & Schuster Distribution Services.

To learn more about Brewing the American Dream and the resources it offers small business owners, visit www.brewingtheamericandream.com.

Photo Credit: Samuel Adams Brewing the American Dream

