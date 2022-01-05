SOMEWHERE NOWHERE Launches Teardrop Igloos with Panoramic Views of NYC

Somewhere Nowhere, New York City's newest lounge, nightclub, and rooftop pool, announces the launch of its new Teardrop Igloos with panoramic views of New York and a new season private dining menu with Instagram-worthy craft cocktails and globally-inspired dishes.

Inspired by fantasy films such as Alice and Wonderland and Harry Potter, the new cocktail lineup features a mix of classic libations and expertly crafted molecular cocktails. Both will match the venue's décor with escapism from the hustle bustle of the city. New smoky cocktails, includes The Prophecy, inspired by Harry Potter as an eye-catching smoky 'potion' cocktail mixed with Myers, Grand Marnier, lime juice, honey syrup and Red Bull Red watermelon-- to help your broom take flight and to keep you dancing throughout the night. Other standouts include The Enchanted, inspired by Beauty and the Beast served on its own glass dome vessel and presented like the enchanted rose to make you feel like a Disney princess and mixed with Mezcal, Angostura Bitters for the red hue, orange bitters an agave syrup (hunky beast-turned-prince not included ..or pending on how many you drink). Other cocktail presentations include the Queen of Hearts, inspired by Alice in Wonderland, and served in a cage with Patron, Black Berry, Raspberries, Cointreau, Chambord, Hibiscus Syrup and Lemon Juice.

On the food side, Somewhere Nowhere offers globally inspired comfort food dishes that are upscale yet approachable for all guests. Available on the After-Work menu to take off the edge, Late Night Food or Nightlife Menu and part of their new Teardrop Igloo Private Dining experience, guests can enjoy elevated standouts such as Wagyu Beef Sliders ($23) with melted cheddar, special sauce and tomatoes, Scotch Egg ($18) with a fried chicken bread crumb outer layer, Edamame Hummus ($16) served with lotus chips, Spicy Tuna Tartare ($24) served on crispy rice with avocado and Asian Pear, Warm Lobster Roll ($34) served on Milk Bread, and Wild Mushroom Arancini ($16), to name a few, not to mention dessert. Late night revelers may save their appetites for the platter, featuring Dry Aged Wagyu Sliders, Truffle Fries topped with Parmesan, Lobster Mac n' Cheese Bites and Popcorn Chicken with fire sauce and a miso mustard.

Taking outdoor dining to new heights, Somewhere Nowhere's rooftop lounge on the 39th floor boasts a one-of-a-kind intimate wonderland experience with Teardrop Igloos. Admiring the city's skyline with unobstructed views of the Empire State Building, the new winter wonderland is peppered with 10 Igloos that fits (4-5 guests) with cozy yet luxurious Aspen-inspired winter décor. With a jewel-toned loveseat and accent chairs paired with winter white hues, a built-in fireplace and blankets to keep warm. Each Igloo is available by reservation only directly on Somewhere Nowhere's site (and Resy soon) with seating's available for 2.5 hours with a minimal $800 food and beverage spend (price varies by date) as the perfect destination to cozy up to enjoy the new menu offerings.

"Somewhere Nowhere is designed to be an immersive, fantasy escape. We want to transport our guests to a luxurious winter wonderland like they've never experienced," said Iris Tang, Partner and Brand Director of El Grupo SN. "Instead of a cabin-like vibe, we opted to give our teardrop shape igloos a more luxurious feel by adding a plush loveseat, carpet, fireplaces as well as pampas grass, scented candles, and golden sculptures to complete the display."

"Somewhere Nowhere is about creating a sensory-driven experience and we decided to take it one step further with the addition of our new winter menu and limited-edition igloo offering," said Sameer Qureshi, Co-Founder of El Grupo SN. "Through our Teardrop Igloos, we created a luxurious feel like you're dining in a snow globe with the most picturesque views--- dining amongst the stars and staring into the city's lights and skyline. The most unique experience you can find."

For pricing information or to purchase tickets, please visit: https://somewherenowherenyc.com/reservations/

ABOUT SOMEWHERE NOWHERE NYC

Somewhere Nowhere NYC, a two-level indoor lounge and open-air rooftop pool venue, sits at the top of the Renaissance New York Chelsea Hotel located at 112 W 25th St, on the 38 and 39th floors. The 5,156 square foot luxury day and nightlife destination is designed to artfully merge progressive sound and lighting technology with garden-inspired decor and magical design to indulge guests in an immersive nightlife experience. The decadence of Somewhere Nowhere's outdoor lounge and open-air rooftop pool boasts 360-views of Manhattan's majestic skyline as far as the eye can see.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Somewhere Nowhere NYC