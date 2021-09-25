SNACKMAGIC for World Tourism Day on 9/27 and Beyond

World Tourism Day is Monday, 9/27. If traveling isn't in your immediate future, you can still experience a sense of wanderlust and celebrate this year with snacks from around the world. Globe trotters can swap the bucket list for a snack list this year, with SnackMagic's curated Around-The-World stash.

The Around-The-World snack box will transport indulgers' taste buds to remote destinations with specially hand-picked international treats. The culturally curious can discover international-inspired flavors such as ume plum sparkling juice from Japan, bourbon vanilla chocolate from Switzerland, cactus chips from Mexico, and so much more.

Once you try SnackMagic, you'll be a regular customer with their well designed ordering system. They offer Curated Stashes, Kits, Brands, Cases & Singles with lots of categories that include Snacks, Beverages, Pantry, Work & Play, and Made to Order. Build your own box and customize your order to ensure that you receive your very favorite items. There are selections for every taste and style. SnackMagic also has gifting options so you can share a box with friends and family. The boxes are ideal for the upcoming holidays too.

For more information, please visit https://www.snackmagic.com/.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of SnackMagic