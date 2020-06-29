SIP AND SNACK-Summer Guide for Tasty Foods and Refreshment

Summer is full on with picnics, backyard barbecues and trips to the beach. You'll want to get some great sips and snacks ready for meals and gatherings. We have compiled a list of our faves that you can enjoy at home or on the road. Ready, set, summer!

Virgil's Soda - This all-natural handcrafted soda brand, has unlocked the secret to great taste with zero sugar using a proprietary blend of natural sweeteners. And take it from us, it is both refreshing and delicious. Choose from six bold flavors, including Root Beer, Black Cherry, Cola & more, and enjoy on its own, or in a delightful ice cream float. Check them out on Amazon.com and visit: https://www.virgils.com/.

Hella Cocktail Co. - Their premium, craft cocktail mixers take the guesswork out of making a great drink. The varieties that include Classic Bloody Mary and Habanero Margarita are ideal for your summer evenings or weekend brunches. They also have a five flavor bar set of Crafted Bitters. The products are conveniently available on Amazon.com. Visit: https://hellacocktail.co/collections/all.

Reed's Real Ginger Ale - This all is all-natural ginger ale is made with nothing artificial and available in two crisp, clean, varieties: Original & Zero-Sugar. Unlike mainstream ginger ales on the market, Reed's REAL Ginger Ale is made with 2,000 mg of real ginger. Perfect on its own or to incorporate into a cocktail. You can find them on Amazon.com and visit: https://www.drinkreeds.com/products/.

Tussock Jumper Wines - For the US market, the Tussock Jumper portfolio includes 24 wines from eleven different winemaking regions. Each of their wines are bottled at the source, capturing the best flavors and aromas from grape to glass. Tussock Jumper's globally sourced single serves ($3.99 each) come in Chardonnay, Pinot Noir, Pinot Grigio, and Malbec . These make taking a wine along easy. Visit: https://www.tussockjumperwines.com/.

Drake's Organic Spirits - The company's Organic Spiced Ice is a cocktail has 15% ABV, 80 calories and is available in four flavors that include Mango Rum Punch, Vodka Lemonade, Watermelon Martini, and Classic Mojito. They are the perfect frosty treat or pour a Spiced Ice over ice cubes for a refreshing, organic cocktail on the go. Visit: https://www.drakesorganicspirits.com/.

Bartenura Moscato in Cans - Just in time for the summer season, New Jersey-based Royal Wine Corp. announces the release of one of its most popular Moscatos in a new format - Bartenura Moscato in new 250 ml. blue cans. They come in 4-packs of 8.5 ounces or about 1.7 glasses of wine. These attractive cans offer a convenient option for consumers to enjoy the best-selling Moscato when they may not want to open a full bottle, or to where glass may be an issue - pools, beaches, picnics. Bartenura cans are rolling out nationwide. Visit: https://bartenura.com/.

AND SNACKING!

Que Pasa Liberty Tortilla Chips - Que Pasa's Limited Edition Liberty Tortilla Chips uses natural ingredients to color the chips red, white, and blue with whole grain organic blue corn, whole grain organic white corn, and beet juice. Liberty Tortilla Chips are organic, GMO-free, nut-free, gluten-free, vegan and kosher. The chips are made using only the highest quality ingredients and they are the perfect guilt-free chip to serve all summer long. These are the chips you want for your festive snacking and with dips. The chips are available at Whole Foods Market and Sprouts. Visit: https://www.quepasafoods.com/en-us/.

Undercover Snacks Crispy Quinoa Treats - Covered in premium chocolate, mixed with yummy dried fruits and seeds, they are the perfect low calorie treat. There are fun flavors like Dark Chocolate + Blueberries, Milk Chocolate + Currants, Dark Chocolate + Sea Salt, and more. Packed with protein, fiber and nutrients and made with healthy, simple ingredients, every serving is less than 150 calories and low in sugar, making it an anytime treat that's healthy in disguise. All Undercover Snacks' products are gluten free and made with the highest level of food safety and quality in mind at a special facility. They are allergy friendly, peanut/tree nut free, non-GMO Project Verified, and Certified OU Kosher. These are the summer snacks for everyone that are great for road trips, popular with kids (school and camp safe), pair well with wine, and makes a delicous topping on your yogurt parfait or acai bowl. Visit: https://www.undercoversnacks.com/.

Esti Authentic Greek Hummus - This cold-pressed hummus is made from original Mediterranean recipes using ingredients that are Non-GMO, gluten-free with no preservatives. Indulge in the delicious flavors that include Eggplant, Pesto, and Roasted Garlic. You'll like their grab and go sizes too! Visit: http://www.estifoods.com/new/.

Biena Chickpea Snacks - You'll like these flavorful roasted chickpeas that are can be served anytime, anywhere. They are high in plant protein and fiber and have 70% less fat than peanuts. Tasty varieties include Honey Roasted, Barbecue, and Rockin' Ranch. And they come in easy to seal take along packages. Visit: https://bienasnacks.com/.

Tate's Chocolate Chip Cookies - These are the cookie lovers' favorite. It's the one that started it all. Buttery, crisp, light and unforgettable, you'll love your cookies and milk snack or serve them as a special dessert. Visit: https://www.tatesbakeshop.com/.

Brewer's Flatbread Crackers - Ideal with a crudité. These flatbread crackers are made with a healthy amount of whole grains and the perfect amount of salt. You can also enjoy them for snacking, with soup, and salads. Visit: https://brewerscrackers.com/.

Photo Credit: Photo by Gavin Mills, Freeimages.com

Related Articles