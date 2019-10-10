SHARE'S 16th Annual Tasting Benefit Raises over $500,000

SHARE is pleased to announce that the 16th celebration of A Second Helping of Life, the annual tasting benefit where famous female chefs and pastry chefs come together to serve their signature tastes in support of women facing ovarian and breast cancer, raised over $500,000. Held on Monday, September 23rd, at Chelsea Piers, this year's sweet and savory evening was hosted by ABC's 20/20 Amy Robach and honored television chef and author Sandra Lee and President and CEO of Grameen America, Andrea Jung with Barbara Sibley from La Palapa Cocina Mexicana serving as executive chef alongside executive sous chef WPIX 11's Tamsen Fadal.

"SHARE's on-the-groundwork supporting women through a cancer diagnosis, especially women in underserved communities, would not be possible without A Second Helping of Life," said Jackie Reinhard, executive director of SHARE. "We are deeply grateful to our honorees Andrea Jung, Sandra Lee, and Novartis for their generosity and commitment to supporting women, as well as to the chefs, sous chefs, and beverage sponsors for making A Second Helping of Life one of the most delicious events in New York."

This year, the evening honored Sandra Lee, who bravely shared her breast cancer diagnosis and treatment in the 2018 documentary short Rx: Early Detection, A Cancer Journey with Sandra Lee and has been a dedicated activist in expanding access to breast cancer screenings to women across the United States. Andrea Jung received the Anne Grant Advocacy Leadership Award, a special award presented to an individual or group in recognition of their service to the cancer community.

For more than four decades, SHARE has provided dedicated and experienced support for women affected by ovarian or breast cancer as well as their families. They've operated survivor-led helplines and supports groups, offered support services in English and Spanish, and provided free education from top cancer experts. In the last year alone, they reached over 190,000 people with their programs across the country, including those in underserved communities, to create better health care, an improved quality of life, and a cure for these diseases. This year also marks the 25th anniversary of their LatinaSHARE program offering support, education and outreach to Spanish American communities reaching to date over 175,000.

Upholding its mission of women supporting women, this year's A Second Helping of Life featured 27 women chefs and pastry chefs paired with women from the media and entertainment industries.

PARTICIPATING CHEFS

Barbara Sibley, La Palapa Cocina Mexicana; Nasim Alikhani, Sofreh; Rebecca Charles, Pearl Oyster Bar; Abigail Hitchcock, Camaje; Sara Jenkins, Porsena; Abigail Kirsch, AK Catering; Kiersten and Krista Gormeley, Shaka Bowl; Alex Guarnaschelli, Butter; Donna Lenard, Il Buco; Carly Nelson, The Norwood Club; Mina Newman, Sen Sakana; Sawako Okochi, Shalom Japan; Alex Raji, Txikito; Surbhi Sahni, Saar NY; Anne Saxelby, Saxelby Cheese; Amy Scherber, Amy's Breads; Ivy Stark, El Toro Bianco; Jelena Pasic and Dardra Coaxum, Harlem Shake; Simone Tong, Little Tong; Melba Wilson, Melba's

PARTICIPATING PASTRY CHEFS

Carol Becker, William Greenberg Desserts; Jessica Craig, L'Artusi; Fany Gerson, Dough & La Newyorkina; Sarabeth Levine, Sarabeth's; Deborah Racicot, Locanda Verde;

Abby Swain, Temple Court

CELEBRITY SOUS CHEFS - Executive Celebrity Sous Chef Tamsen Fadal, Anchor PIX 11 News

Brenda Blackmon, Television journalist; Sandra Bookman, Anchor WABC-TV; Melissa Clark, The New York Times; Audrey Flack, American Artist; Sara Gore, Host NBC New York Live; Donna Hanover, television personality; Magee Hickey, WPIX News Reporter;

Jennifer Keil, Reporter New York Post; Lisa Ann-Marchesi, Television Personality and Entrepreneur; Sara Moulton, television personality; Debra Monk, Tony and Emmy Award winning Actress; Karen Page, Author; Joanna Preuss, Author; Carol Anne Riddell, CUNY-TV reporter/host; Laila Robins, American stage and television Actress; Daphne Rubin-Vega, Tony Award-nominated Actress; Linda Simidian, Producer Good Day New York; Valerie Smaldone, media personality; JoJo Starbuck, Olympic figure skater; Joyce Wadler, Writer and Humorist The New York Times; Derina Wilson, Fitness Guru

ABOUT SHARE

SHARE is a national nonprofit that supports, educates, and empowers women affected by breast, ovarian, and metastatic breast cancer, with a special focus on medically underserved communities. Their mission is to connect these women with the unique supports of survivors and peers, creating a community where no one has to face breast or ovarian cancer along. Its free services are provided in English and Spanish and include support groups, educational tools, expert-led webinars and presentations, community outreach, corporate education, a national helpline, online communities and survivor-patient navigation. All event proceeds benefit SHARE. For more information call: 212-937-5573 212-937-5584 or visit www.sharebenefit.org.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of SHARE





Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You