SERENDIPITY BRANDS Debuts “Oh Fudge! Peppermint Cookie Fudge Sundae” Ice Cream

The super-premium ice cream brand Serendipity Brands' just launched its new holiday flavor inspired by the classic film, A Christmas Story. The new flavor, "Oh Fudge! Peppermint Cookie Fudge Sundae," is available NOW online at serendipitybrands.com ($7.99).

Sure to get everyone further in the holiday spirit, "Oh Fudge! Peppermint Cookie Fudge Sundae," features mint flavored ice cream with a thick fudge swirl, crushed peppermint candies and broken cream-filled cookies.

The new flavor joins the brand's line of delicious flavors including Selena Gomez's Cookies & Cream Remix, Frrrozen Hot Chocolate (inspired by the famous Serendipity3 dessert), Birthday Cake, Forbidden Broadway Sundae, Humble Pie and more. "Oh Fudge! Peppermint Cookie Fudge Sundae," is part of the brand's collaboration with Warner Bros. Consumer Products which features the Friends-inspired "Central Perk Almond Fudge" pint as well.

For more information on Serendipity Brands, please visit https://www.serendipitybrands.com/.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Serendipity Brands