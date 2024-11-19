SEE NO EVIL PIZZA Guest Chef Pop-Up on 11/21

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



See No Evil Pizza is giving thanks early this year with Track 3 of their exclusive guest chef pop-up series, Kitchen Music: A Chef Series this Thursday, November 21st.

Having launched the renowned Nashville restaurant The Catbird Seat, Chefs Erik Anderson and Josh Habiger will share the See No Evil Pizza kitchen with Executive Chef Ed Carew for the third installment of this popular guest chef series. Chef Anderson helmed the kitchen at Michelin-starred Coi (San Francisco) and at Michelin-starred Barndiva (Healdsburg) in California. Chef Habiger was recently featured as a James Beard Award Finalist for Best Chef, Southeast in 2023 for his work at the critically acclaimed Bastion, which was also recognized as a James Beard Award Semifinalist for Best New Restaurant in 2017.

The three chefs, longtime friends in the culinary world, will be embarking in their first collaboration to create a multi-course dining experience that blends their signature styles with an emphasis on top-quality ingredients, bold flavors, and the playful spirit that has defined their respective careers - complete with music that the chefs listen to in their own kitchens. Chefs Anderson and Habiger will bring their inventive, high level touch to See No Evil’s already dynamic menu, creating an evening that promises to delight all the senses.

Tickets for both the 6 p.m. and the 8 p.m. seating are available for $80 on Resy and include a fully curated dining experience complete with complimentary wine throughout the service.

See No Evil Pizza is located at 210 West 50th Street (in the Subway) New York, NY 10019. For more information, menus, and reservations, visit their website HERE. Follow them on Instagram @seenoevilpizza.

Photo Credit: Minu Han

Comments