SAPPORO BEER to Celebrate the Year of the Tiger

The Lunar New Year officially kicks off on February 1st. Many people that celebrate the Year of the Tiger will be looking for the best beers to drink as they exchange their lucky red envelopes and indulge in the traditional Asian foods that make the festivive holiday a special event. SAPPORO U.S.A. is America's #1 Asian beer brand with three distinctive varieties.

Sapporo Premium

With a rich gold color and refined bitterness, Sapporo Premium delivers an amazingly crisp, perfectly balanced taste and a smooth finish. With lush use of aroma hops, Sapporo Premium has a refreshing flavor and refined bitterness with notes of citrus and light hops to leave a crisp, clean finish. A classic taste to start off 2022.

Sapporo PURE

Sapporo PURE is brewed for the consumer who seeks balance. With only 90 calories, 2.4g carbs, and 4.0% ABV, this light beer is perfect for those who keep calories in mind while still wanting to enjoy the occasional brew with friends. Featuring a refreshing and crisp profile, this golden-hued beer's bright floral notes and subtle hop bitterness is sure to satisfy any beer lover that's looking to keep true to their new year resolutions and watch their calories.

Sapporo Premium Black

Sapporo Premium Black is a world-class dark lager brewed with roasted dark malts. Very deep brown in color with a subtle reddish hue, the beer offers robust flavor and complexity. Opaque with a stable tan foam, Sapporo Premium Black exudes aromas of chocolate and roasted malt, complimented by a sweet, round fullness and flavors of chocolate and black coffee on the palate. Bold and smooth, the beer is clean on the finish with an aftertaste of hop bitterness.

For more information on Sapporo Beer and to find out where to buy, please visit https://sapporobeer.com/.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Sapporo Beer