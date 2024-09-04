SAN FELICE-Fall for Exquisite Italian Wines

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Autumn invites opportunities to discover wonderful red wines produced by San Felice. They are ideal for cozy nights at home, group gatherings, pot-luck suppers, and patio sips as you enjoy the cooler weather and the beautiful colors of the fall foliage.

San Felice encompasses three of Tuscany’s most famous estates that regularly appear in the Wine Spectator's top 100. Get to know four of the producer's wines with characteristics that are sure to please. Beautifully bottled, these wines are welcome at every table for every occasion.

Poggio Rosso Chianti Classico Gran Selezione DOCG 2019 is from San Felice's Chianti Classico estate made with 100% Sangiovese grapes. This medium-bodied wine has a lovely, intense ruby red hue in the glass. On the nose, it releases scents of dried plum, blackberry, and raspberry. The velvety tannins create a judicious acidity on the palate. It is a wine of extraordinary longevity. You will want to serve it with grilled meats and vegetables, pasta with light tomato sauces, and aged Italian cheeses such as pecorino.

Vigorello Toscana IGT 2020 is a versatile red blend with a garnet flecked ruby color. It releases the rich scent of red currant, sweet spice, and pungent underbrush. With a warm and rich mouthfeel, this wine has expressive tannins and smooth hints of vanilla. Pair it with roasts, savory soups, lamb chops, and chacuterie boards with Italian meats and cheeses.

Campogiovanni Brunello di Montalcino DOCG 2018 is from the San Felice Montalcino estate made from 100% Sangiovese grapes. The color is a gorgeous deep ruby red. The wine offers aromas of well-ripened wild berries, blackberry preserves, and tanned leather. The generous palate displays a rich mouthfeel, developing into a long, lingering finish marked by the tastes of fruit liqueur. This wine pairs perfectly with a wide range of meats and seasonal fall vegetables.

Bell’Aja Bolgheri DOC Superiore 2020 is from the San Felice Bolgheri estate. It is produced almost entirely with Merlot. It has a ruby red color.The nose reveals hints of ripe red fruits with spicy notes of licorice and cocoa. It is full on the palate with smooth, silky tannins. Pair this wine with seafood dishes that include seared tuna and baked salmon. This wine is a wonderful companion for your favorite pasta dish.

For more information on San Felice wines and to learn where to purchase them, please visit HERE.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of San Felice

Comments