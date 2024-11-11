SALT & STRAW Launches Special Flavors for the Movie 'Red One'

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



We’re excited to share with our readers details on a special, limited-time-only ice cream series for the holidays between Salt & Straw ice cream and Amazon MGM Studios in honor of the new action-adventure film Red One.

The movie stars friend of the brand Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson, with whom Salt & Straw has collaborated with for the past several holiday seasons with inspiration from his alter ego, Dwanta Claus. Co-founder and head ice cream maker Tyler Malek has developed several flavors inspired by The Rock’s favorite holiday treats and cheat meals, as well as their first ever ice cream cakes, aptly named ‘Naughty’ and ‘Nice.’

Red One follows Dwayne Johnson and Chris Evans on the biggest rescue mission of the year. After Santa Claus – Code Name: RED ONE – is kidnapped, the North Pole's Head of Security must team up with the world’s most infamous bounty hunter in a globe-trotting, action-packed mission to save Christmas. Each limited-edition flavor draws from characters in the movie, including Cal, Santa, and Santa’s impish, shadowy brother, Krampus.

The Red One inspired series features flavors including:

-Commander Of The E.L.F. PB Chocolate Crinkle - The North Pole’s version of a powerhouse meal featuring spiced milk chocolate ice cream packed with peanut butter—character Callum Drift’s go-to protein—through hefty chunks of housemade Reese’s and Butterfingers, and brownie bites for an extra energy boost.

-Red’s Cookie Platter with Eggnog Custard - This flavor highlights four of Santa’s all-time favorite cookies combined in a frosting-inspired ice cream for an over-the-top indulgence, including chocolate crinkle cookies, cinnamon snickerdoodles, spiced gingerbread, and buttery sugar cookies (topped with red and green sprinkles). A ribbon of rich eggnog custard adds a very merry finishing touch.

-Krampus’ Mince Pie with Pecan Crust - Before Santa arrives on his sleigh, his brother, Krampus, revels in his own mischievous evening: Krampusnacht. An homage to this spirited night, this flavor mimics a traditional mincemeat pie, filled with dried fruits soaked in syrupy plum schnapps and spiced with cinnamon, clove and nutmeg. Baked to perfection in a buttery pecan crust, the pie is enveloped into brown sugar ice cream infused with classic holiday spices.

The series is available starting Friday, November 15th in scoop shops and pints will be available via nationwide shipping. To celebrate the Red One worldwide premiere, customers can get free scoops of the flavors at the Upper West Side Shop at 360 Amsterdam Ave, New York, NY 10024 while supplies last on Friday, November 15th. This is valid for one single scoop in a cup and is limited to one scoop per guest.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Salt & Straw

