Review: B&L DINER in Herald Square for Elevated Comfort Food and More

There are a number of diner style restaurants in Manhattan, but none of them can compare to B&L Diner. This market-driven eatery with a chef curated menu is a total pleasure whether you’re having breakfast, lunch, dinner, drinks or grabbing a snack. It is located on 6th Avenue in the heart of Herald Square making it the perfect destination for shoppers, those attending Madison Square Garden events, The Theatre at MSG, and for Penn Station commuters. And it's just a short walk to the theatre district.

The venue is designed for total relaxation with photos of classic diner scenes on the walls, a great bar space, comfy booths, and formica tables to round out the retro atmosphere. There’s also private event space for your next gathering.

We applaud the team of Chef Franklin Becker and Restaurateur Stephen Loffredo of Hospitality Department. Together, they have created a restaurant that is sure to please guests going solo, friendly gatherings, date nights, and family groups. While B&L Diner offers many comfort food faves, there are also options for all tastes, styles and dietary preferences.

Our readers will like to know that the restaurant sources their ingredients from notable, local purveyors that include Cherry Lane Farms, Gotham Seafood, Norwich Meadow Farms, Pat LaFreida, and Zero Acre Farms.

We visited B&L Diner for an early dinner on a Tuesday night. The service was attentive and very helpful. We arrived hungry and there were so many tempting items on the menu that it was hard to choose. The Starters & Sharables are great for the table. Savor the unique Buffalo Carrots with Treasure Cave blue cheese, celery and root ranch. Other great choices are the Gyro Tacos, Shrimp Cocktail, Baja Shrimp Tacos, French Onion Soup and the Crispy Calamari. Salad lovers can enjoy the Chicken Cobb Salad, Wedge Caesar, or the Salmon & Avocado Salad.

Mains include some comfort food delights such as TV Dinner with turkey & pork meatloaf, green beans, mushroom gravy and a warm buttermilk biscuit. The Beer Battered Fish & Chips are the best this side of the Atlantic. The lean, tender Slow Cooked Roast Beef is served on a Kaiser roll with a rich onion broth. We’ll be back soon to enjoy other tasty entrees such as the Gyro Tacos, Reuben, Shake-n-Bake Pork Chop, the Veggie Burger, the B&L Foot Long Dog, and more. Order a side too. You won’t find a creamier, more flavorful Mac ‘n Cheese! Try the B&L Disco Fries, Roasted Brussel Sprouts, or Seasonal Vegetable Medley.

Let’s talk beverages. B&L features a world class wine list curated by Hospitality Department's Corporate Beverage Director. The menu also features elevated, well-balanced craft cocktails that encourage fun pairings with your food such as their Espresso Martini Milkshake. The B&L Old Fashioned is one of a kind with Jim Beam, Demerara, Smoke and Oak Bitters. There’s a nice selection of local beers too! And, of course there are plenty of non-boozy selections.

Do you have a sweet tooth? If so, B&L Diner has superb choices. Homemade Pies, their scrumptious Banana Split, the Chocolate Tres Leches, and Romina’s Cheesecake are wonderfully crafted by Pastry Chef Romina Peixoto. Chef Romina’s talents are also offered at the B&L Bakery, a kiosk just outside the restaurant where you can grab and go some treats for home such as their cinnamon roll, savory scone or a chocolate chip cookie.

With the holiday's happening and all the great events in the city, B&L is perfectly positioned for your anytime meal. We know you'll enjoy your visits!

B&L Diner is located at 1262 Broadway (32nd Street) and is open from 7 AM – 11:30 PM every day. For more information, visit B&L Diner’s website or follow them on Instagram

@bnldiner.

Photo Credit: Alex Staniloff

Reader Reviews