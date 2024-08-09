Review: THE SUMMER TERRACE @ NORDSTROM-A Delightful Seasonal Pop-Up

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Stylish summertime dining is yours to relish at The Summer Terrace @ Nordstrom in the in the NYC Flagship store at West 57th Street. Located on the fifth floor at the popular eatery, Bistro Verde, the Terrace’s redesigned space is inspired by the iconic brands, Aperol and Miraval to create an inviting, festive al fresco venue that overlooks the city. It is so convenient for shoppers, Broadway theatergoers, visitors to Central Park, and Lincoln Center patrons. The outdoor pop-up will be open through September, so make some plans and be wowed!

I enjoyed an early dinner on a Tuesday night with my niece, Carly who was visiting from Baltimore for a professional conference. We agreed that the food, drink, atmosphere, and service were beyond excellent. It’s the ideal place to relax with family and friends over drinks, small plates or a full delectable meal. Or stop by solo. The Terrace features 48 seats, lounge seating and a bocce ball court to create a welcoming amosphere.

It’s Aperitivo time. Start your visit with an item from the summer spritz menu that includes a favorite, the Frozen Aperol Spritz. Discover elegant wine from the renowned French producer, Miraval and sip a refresher, the Froze. The beverage menu also includes artisanal cocktails such as Smoke & Heat made with vida mezcal, jalapeño, grand marnier, lime, orange, and smoked sea salt or the Billionaire with maker’s mark bourbon, grenadine, lemon, and absinthe. For those that prefer, there’s a nice selection of beer and a well-curated wine list.

Flavorful small bites are a must! A top choice is the Artichoke Spinach Dip. This table share is seasoned to perfection complemented with parmesan cheese and served with tuscan lemon and herb flatbread for dipping. The Kung Pao Brussels Sprouts are some of the best you’ll ever have made with chicken sausage, sweet soy, chile de arbol and toasted peanuts. Other delicious small plates include Polenta fries, Crisp Calamari and Heirloom Tomatoes with Burrata. The variety of salads are sure to please including Honey Dijon Cobb, Little Gem Caesar, and Wild Salmon Nicoise.

Entrée choices are available for every taste and style. We highly recommend the Wild Shrimp Tagliatelle. The al dente pasta is has a rich sauce made with Spanish chorizo, saffron butter, white wine, heirloom tomatoes, lemon and parsley. Hearty mains include Halibut & Chips or the Chef’s Featured Steak served with asparagus, roasted fingerling potatoes, and calabrian chili butter.

If you’re in the mood for a tasty sandwich, don’t miss the Crispy Chicken on an artisan bun topped with pimento cheese, bacon, roasted garlic aioli, lettuce, bread and butter pickles. Burger lovers know to order the Nordstrom Burger with lettuce, tomato, red onion, sharp white cheddar cheese, roasted garlic aïoli on an artisan bun. The burger can also be prepped meatless with Beyond Burger.

Dessert alert! Indulge in the bread pudding has a rich vanilla flavor, and just the right touch of sweetness beautifully served with fresh raspberries and whipped cream.

Our readers will like to know about "Summer “FRY”days." Throughout the Summer on Fridays, customers that order a bottle of rosé will get a complimentary plate of crispy fries.

It's a great time to treat yourself. The Summer Terrace @ Nordstrom is a true gem in the heart of the city. And it is so accessible from anywhere in town. Don’t let the summer slip by without visiting!

Nordstrom’s Bistro Verde is a signature concept that offers quality ingredients and classic fare, along with handcrafted cocktails, beer and wine, representing value and excellence in every dish. The restaurant is open daily Monday - Saturday 11am - 8pm and on Sunday from 11am – 6:30pm. For reservations, you can call (212) 295-2187. For more information and news about upcoming events, please visit the Nordstrom NYC Flagship website.

Photo Credit: Brian Bills

