Review: THE LEOPARD AT DES ARTISTES on the UWS-A Restaurant Treasure

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



There’s only one restaurant in New York City like The Leopard at des Artistes, a true treasure located on the Upper West Side. Housed within the iconic Hotel des Artistes. it is the perfect destination for those attending performances at Lincoln Center, shopping at Columbus Circle, and people that are enjoying the Central Park West neighborhood.

The venue was originally a communal restaurant for the hotel’s creative tenants and the space has a significant history dating back to the early 20th century. Striking frescos on the walls highlight the elegant, contemporary dining room. These beautifully restored Howard Chandler Christy's murals add to the relaxing ambiance. On nice weather days, guests can also opt to dine al fresco at comfortable tables lining the front of the restaurant.

Restaurateur Gianfranco Sorrentino has made The Leopard at des Artistes a top culinary spot in the city for its many devotees and new customers. The service is extraordinary, helpful and attentive. We visited on a Thursday evening and relished our dinner from the first moment to the last.

The beverage program is exquisite. It features an impressive global wine list, signature and classic cocktails, along with beer, fine spirits and aperitif selections. It’s easy to pair your meal with drinks and the servers are happy to help you make choices.

The menu has items for all tastes and dietary preferences. It celebrates Italy's diverse culinary traditions with modern, creative twists. Guests have the opportunity to discover Italy’s rich gastronomic heritage with fresh, robust flavors and dishes that are presented to perfection.

We relished “A Taste of the Leopard.” The three course dining experience is $70 with an optional wine pairing of two glasses selected by their sommelier for $35. It is served Monday to Friday from 5pm to 10pm along with the tempting a la carte menu. The menu does change as the chef sources the finest seasonal ingredients. For this dinner special, antipasti choices include Zuppa of Cold Zucchini Cream with Robiolina Cheese, Crispy Guanciale and Herbs. We highly suggest the King Alaskan Salmon. The perfectly pan seared salmon fillet is served with beautiful grilled asparagus and a light cherry tomato sauce. Top off the tasting menu with the luscious Torta al Chocolato.

Going a la carte? Consider Tavola Rustica for the table. It’s a tasty selection of cured Italian meats, cheeses, sundried tomatoes, olives and Italian bread. Risotto lovers will appreciate the Risotto del Giorno, the chef’s risotto of the day. When we dined, it was a savory dish perfectly seasoned and complemented with Gorgonzola cheese. One of the popular pasta dishes is Cavatelli. The artisanal spinach cavatelli is seasoned with saffron and served with broccoli Romanesco, roasted leeks and mussels. There’s also a delightful array of meat dishes that will satisfy the most robust appetites.

After dinner, linger a little longer and enjoy the lovely atmosphere. With dessert selections that will tantalize your taste buds, coffee, tea and after dinner drinks, your meal will have a grand finish.

If you are looking for a spot for small plates and drinks in the neighborhood, The Leopard at des Artistes serves Stuzzichini, a bar menu with just what you are craving. It includes Pan Brioche Con Alici, Formaggi, Parmegiano Reggiano and more. Pair these delights with a drink and get your evening off to a great start.

You will be charmed by The Leopard at des Artistes and will certainly plan many more visits. We’ll be back soon for the live jazz brunches on the weekends that add an extra layer of enchantment to your visit, combining the establishment’s exquisite food with soulful music in an atmosphere that is pure pleasure.

And there’s more good news for our readers. The Leopard at des Artistes is participating in NYC Restaurant Week that will run for four weeks starting 7/16. Check out the special menu on their website for a special meal savings.

Our readers will like to know that The Leopard at des Artistes has an admirable altruistic mission. Their "Beyond the Dish" initiative features the signature dish, The Leopard Ragú Napoletano, showcasing Pastificio dei Campi Paccheri pasta di Gragnano IGP, accompanied by a slow-cooked Neapolitan ragú. It is a collaborative effort between Il Gattopardo Group and a non-profit organization, aiming to raise funds for essential causes such as education, research, equality, and humanitarian needs. A portion of the proceeds from sales is donated to support these community-focused initiatives.

The Leopard at des Artistes is located at 1 West 67th Street, New York, NY 10023. They currently serve dinner and weekend brunch. Reservations are suggested but walk-ins are accepted. They offer private dining space for your next celebration, group gathering or business meeting. Visit HERE and call 212.787.8767.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of The Leopard at des Artistes

Comments