Review: SOHO DINER for Weekend Brunching and So Much More

Aug. 11, 2022  
Whenever you are downtown, we highly recommend visiting the Soho Diner, located at 320 West Broadway adjacent to the Soho Grand Hotel. They are ready day and night to serve meals and drinks that are total crowd-pleasers. The restaurant, with its elevated American fare, serves an all-day menu, dinner, happy hour, late night, and weekend brunches. Stop by for drinks anytime.

Tony Fant, the president of GrandLife Hotels, has partnered with Chef Ken Addington to create Soho Diner with modern nostalgia in mind. The menu is focused on fresh ingredients while bringing alluring flavor profiles to favorite diner dishes. It's nice to know that there are choices for all tastes and dietary preferences.

We stopped by on a Saturday morning for a delightful, satisfying brunch in their lush outdoor garden area. There's also a great indoor space reminiscent of classic, yet stylish diner décor. On the light side, enjoy Fruits and Grains such as Overnight Oats, Smashed Avocado Toast, or Seasonal Fruit Salad. For a main we recommend the The Huevos Rancheros, the best we've ever had. The crispy tortillas, are topped with spiced black beans, and sunny side up eggs served with queso fresca, salsa ranchera, and crushed avocado. The vegan pancakes shouldn't be missed. They have a light fluffy texture and are served with slices of fresh banana and maple syrup. Guests return again and again for The Montauk Tuna Melt with grilled tuna, aged cheddar, and tartar sauce on an English muffin. Burger lovers will enjoy the Soho Burger topped with aged cheddar, chopped pickles, onions, and Soho Sauce served on a potato bun with French fries. You can make it Vegan by substituting the Impossible Patty and adding vegan American cheese.

The beverage menu at brunch includes to go-to cocktails. The Strawberry Basil Frosè is a refreshing Frosè blended with fresh strawberries and basil. The Jacks Coffee Espresso Martini is an eye-opening mix of Jacks espresso, demerara red-eye bitters, Galliano ristretto, and vodka. Brunch Pitchers for your table are $45 and have choices that include classic Mimosas or Bloody Marys and a house specialty, Teenage Kicks with habanero-infused tequila, lime, passion fruit, peach, and pineapple.

Good news! Soho Diner is now serving fresh oysters, the ideal partner for their beverage program. East coast oysters are on the menu Friday-Sunday. 1/2 dozen oysters are $18 and full dozen are $35. They are accompanied by classic Mignonette, Spicy cucumber relish, and harissa cocktail sauce.

Soho Diner is where you want to be for your favorite food choices, friendly, helpful service and a very welcoming, attractive atmosphere. They serve all day meals, happy hour, dinner, late night, and cocktails anytime.

Soho Diner is located at 320 West Broadway, New York, NY 10013. Visit https://www.sohodinernyc.com/ or call 212.965.3011. Follow them on Instagram @sohodiner

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Soho Diner




