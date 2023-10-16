Review: SAGAPONACK is a Jewel of a Restaurant in the Flatiron Serving Asian and Mediterranean Fusion Dishes

Seafood lovers have found a home in the Flatiron. Sagaponack has recently opened to the delight of their guests. It’s just what the neighborhood needs for great dining at an approachable price point. They serve lunch, Happy Hour, dinner, weekend brunch and have a great space for private events of all sizes.

Sagaponack is aptly named for a picturesque seaside town in the Hamptons. The restaurant’s menu, curated by Executive Chef, Phil Choy features an inventive fusion of Asian and Mediterranean flavors that you won’t find anywhere else. There is a diverse array of dishes that takes you on a wonderful culinary adventure.

We stopped by on a Wednesday evening for dinner. The dishes at Sagaponack can be shared making your visit an especially convivial experience. It’s perfect for date night and friends groups. The venue is just steps away from Madison Square Park and The Irish Repertory Theatre. It is also easily accessible by major subway lines.

Sagaponack’s oyster menu is so tempting, you’ll want to indulge! The Dressed Oysters feature fresh, succulent oysters distinctively garnished. The Chili is dressed with fresno, and Serrano and the Cucumber is topped with yuzu kosho and dill. There are also wonderfully seasoned Roasted Oysters that include Smoked Tomato with harissa and sherry vinegar and the Brown Butter topped with shoyu koji, lemon and tempura flakes

When you move on to Starters, the choices are delightful. Don’t miss a fan favorite, Fluke Tartare. It is beautiful presented made with coconut, marcona almonds, and tobiko. The Brussel Sprouts are roasted to perfection with maple soy, apple and sesame seeds. The light, crispy Calamari is one of a kind with guindilla, parsley and calabrian chili.

You’ll want to order a few Plates. We highly recommend the ‘Nduja Mussels with pork sausage, guajillo, and clabrian. The Shoyu Salmon is delectable served with jeweled rice, shoyu butter, and oyster mushroom. Other go-to items include Caesar Salad, Ricotta Cavatelli, and Hangar Steak. There’s definitely a Plate for every taste.

Sagaponack serves Seafood Paella like no other and it has become one of their customers' favorites. This savory dish is made with lobster stock, chorizo, fennel sofrito, saffron, manila clams, mussels, shrimp, and saffron aioli garnished with blanched julienne snow peas, scallions, and chopped parsley. It is a feast for the eyes and the palate.

The carefully curated beverage program pairs beautifully with food choices. The drink menu offers expertly crafted cocktails such as the Pecan Old Fashioned with bourbon, walnut bitters and toasted pecan syrup; Harana with gin, ginger, cucumber, lime, thai chili and tonic; and the Apricot Evening with vodka, velvet falernum, lime and apricot. There’s also a nice selection of beers and wines by the glass. And of course, mocktails for those that prefer.

Save room for dessert. Unique, house made treats include their Thai Milk Cake with cinnamon, pecan and mango. It’s luscious and creamy but not too sweet. Other yummy meal toppers are Crème Brulee and the Carrot Cake Trifle.

Sagaponack is an extraordinary restaurant that has successfully fused Mediterranean and Asian flavors to create amazing taste sensations. Their Happy Hour menu is available at two times on Monday to Saturday from 11:30 am to 3:00 pm and again from 5:00 pm to 6:30 pm. We’ll be back soon at lunch to enjoy their Lobster Roll, Chicken Sandwich and Shrimp Po’Boy. Plan your next party at Sagaponack. Their stylish event space is located on the second floor overlooking the restaurant and they can easily accommodate your requests.

Sagaponack is located at 4 West 22nd Street, New York, NY 10010. For menus, hours of operation, and more information please visit https://www.saganewyork.com/ and call 212.229.2226. Follow them on Instagram @sagavibes

Photo Credit: Photos provided by Sagaponack