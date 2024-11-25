Review: Rafael on the Upper East Side-Inspired Mediterranean Cuisine

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



You know a restaurant is tops when it is recently opened and customers are already returning again and again. Rafael on the Upper East Side has everything going for it. Located on Lexington Avenue between 70th and 71st Streets, the venue is beautifully designed, the beverage menu is enticing, the food is exquisite, and the service is excellent. Plan a meal but be sure to have reservations as they book up quickly. They serve lunch, dinner, and weekend brunch. And with the holidays happening it's a great spot to plan a special meal.

Executive Chef Rafael Hasid brings a wealth of culinary experience to his extraordinary restaurant. It showcases an elevated yet approachable dining experience inspired by the sun-drenched Mediterranean coast. Fresh seasonal flavors are elemental to the menu, making every meal unique and unforgettable.

We stopped by on a weekday evening for an early dinner and our entire experience was superb! We had the opportunity to meet Chef Rafael who is friendly and gracious to his guests. He has a rare talent for blending flavors and textures so even familiar menu items have a special flair.

Start your meal with Appetizers. The Roasted Leeks are one of a kind with truffle butter, feta, and a spicy honey mustard vinaigrette. Beef Burekas are seasoned to perfection. The grass fed ground beef is complemented by pine nuts and special spices. Mezes are ideal for the table such as the Hummus Sehug, Baba Ganoush or the Muhammara, a delightful blend of walnut, roasted pepper and pomegranate molasses. And enjoy a beautifully presented salad like the Beet and Blood Orange with arugula, grapefruit, goat cheese, pistachios and a tangy orange mustard vinaigrette.

Entrees have just the right variety to please every taste and dietary preference. House favorites include the Chicken Ba Tanur. This tender, moist oven roasted chicken in a zatar butter sauce is served with mashed potatoes and glazed carrots. Other tempting mains include the Braised Lamb, Wild King Salmon and the Roasted Short Rib. A savory vegetarian choice is their Stuffed Onions & Grape Leaves with a tomato-red bell pepper sauce. Add some sides such as Broccolini, House Cut Fries, Rice and more.

Rafael has a marvelous beverage program. Cocktails are a wonderful way to begin your dining experience. Sip outstanding mixes such as the Green Velvet with vodka, agave, lemon, pepper, cucumber and cilantro or the Fig Whisperer with gin, lemon, st germain, fig jam and thyme. There are creative non-alcoholic blends as well. The finely curated international wine list has selections by the glass or bottle that pair exquisitely with your food choices.

Never miss dessert. Rafael offers house made specialties are absolutely scrumptious like the Tahini Brulee with a caramelized sugar crust, or the Cardamom Torte Cake. Enjoy treats like these with a warming cup of coffee or tea.

Gather your group, plan a date night, a celebratory dinner, come by after work or when shopping in the neighborhood. We highly recommend Rafael to our readers.

Rafael is located at 973 Lexington Avenue, New York, NY 10021. For menus, hours of operation and more information, visit HERE. Contact the restaurant by phone at 646.918.7971 and at info@rafaelues.com.

Photo Credit: Patrick Dolande

