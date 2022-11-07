Review: RAS PLANT BASED Ethiopian Cuisine in Brooklyn-Delicious Vegan Cuisine and a Great Vibe

There are many reasons to head out to Crown Heights, Brooklyn for a meal at Ras Plant Based. The restaurant serves delicious Ethiopian inspired cuisine by Chef Romeo Regalli and his wife Milka. Their vegan menu puts a inventive, modern spin on Romeo and Milka's favorite family dishes.

Guests return again and again to enjoy the inspired food and drink choices, the welcoming atmosphere with its well-designed décor, and the excellent, friendly service. It's nice to know that the restaurant is only steps from Prospect Park and a few blocks from the Brooklyn Museum. They currently serve lunch, dinner, and weekend brunch. Be sure to stop by their stylish bar for drinks anytime!

We visited on a Friday evening for dinner. Seating is available for all size parties so bring a date, gather your group, or go solo. We started our meal with a Small Plate, the Sambusas that are served in pairs. The flakey pastry shell is filled savory mixed veggies or lentils. Deliciously addictive, once you've had one, you'll definitely want more. Other appetizers, perfect for table sharing include Mashed Avocado, Tomato Fitfit, and Azifa.

For a main course, savor The Mercato platter that is served on top of injera or rice. We opted for the tasty Yatakilt with cabbage, carrot, onion, and bell pepper. There are other vegan toppings ranging from slow simmered red lentil stew with a fiery berbere sauce to creamy ground chickpeas with an intricate spice blend. A house favorite dish is the Ras Kitfo that packs a flavorful punch. The spicy pea protein crumble has a spice infused olive oil and mitmita. There are several fusion entrees with choices such as Mushroom Tibs with tender white button mushrooms, cubed tofu, jalapeño, tomato, and onion, seasoned with Ras's secret blend of spices. Round out your meal and add a side. Go-to items can also be served as sides.

The beverage program at Ras is truly special. Milka Regalli oversees it and she collaborates with the restaurant's bartenders to create cocktails and mocktails that customers have given clever names. Franklin Daisy, is a light, sweet, refreshing gin based drink with cucumber and lime. For a tequila-based cocktail, Ras's Mango Mimita is a wonderful option. Try the Tej, a traditional Ethiopian honey wine made from a unique form of hops called Gesho. Ras also offers a selection of rotating vegan red and white wines and beers that are sourced from Brooklyn.

Are you in the mood for dessert? Five delectable raw vegan desserts includes Banana Cream Pie, Tiramisu, and Chocolate Peanut Butter Pie sold by the slice.

We'll be back soon for brunch to enjoy some of the menu items such as the traditional Jackfruit Kitfo or southern inspired dishes that includes Mac 'n Cheese, made with vegan mozzarella and cheddar cheese, coconut milk, Ethiopian cardamom, and berbere sauce, and their French Toast with vegan ice cream, berries, walnuts, powdered sugar, and maple syrup.

If you're looking for a weekday Happy Hour, Ras has an inviting one Monday to Thursday from 3:00PM to 7:00PM featuring Ethiopian nachos and tacos as well as exclusive cocktails and beers. They feature live music from local DJs Friday and Saturday from 5PM to close and on Sundays for brunch service.

At Ras Plant Based, the wonderful menu speaks for itself. Every component of the dining experience makes you feel at home, bringing to life Romeo and Milka's dream of creating a Ethiopian food experience to please all of their guests. Ras is good food, good people, and good vibes.

Ras Plant Based has a rewards program that comes with every bite, so join in. The restaurant is located at 739 Franklin Avenue, Brooklyn, NY 11233. Hours of operation are Monday to Wednesday from 12:00 pm to 10:00 pm and Thursday to Saturday from 12:00 pm to 11:00 pm and on Sunday from 11:00 am to 10:00 pm. Visit https://www.rasplantbased.com/ or call 718-622-3785. Follow them on Instagram @rasplantbased.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Ras Plant Based