Review: NAR in the Flatiron for Exquisite Modern Turkish Fare

The delicious tastes and alluring ambiance of the finest cafes in Turkey are yours to enjoy in the heart of NYC’s Flatiron neighborhood. Nar, the recently opened restaurant on 20th Street, presents menu items for every taste and style. An outstanding culinary adventure for lunch, dinner, drinks, and weekend brunch awaits your arrival.

The interior spaces of Nar are charming with a vibrant modern design and a sleek welcoming bar in the front of the house. There is comfortable seating for all size parties and the service is gracious and attentive. We like the location, only blocks from Union Square, close to Daryl Roth Theatre, Gotham Comedy Club, and on the same block as Theodore Roosevelt’s birthplace, a National Historic Site.

Restaurateurs, Andy E. Arkun, Erhan Bahceci, and Zeynep Tansung have brought together a talented team of Turkish chefs that reimagine the Mediterranean country’s regional dishes using the finest ingredients such as produce sourced from the Union Square Farmers Market, and meats from Amish Country in Pennsylvania. The restaurant serves clean, organic, halal-certified food. Authentic flavors come alive with the treasured spices sourced from Turkey.

Start every meal with a cocktail as you peruse the menu. Nar’s craft drinks are one of a kind using all house made juices and syrups and fine spirits. A few of our favorites are the Jack Nar with Jack Daniels, pomegranate, triple sec, and lime juice and the Hot Mediteranean Night, a balanced blend of vodka, coconut rum, triple sec, ginger syrup, Maras pepper, mango and passion fruit. When you decide on your meal, pair it with a selection from their global wine program that includes more than 100 wines with a focus on Mediterranean producers from Turkey, Spain, France, and Italy.