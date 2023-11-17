Review: NAR in the Flatiron for Exquisite Modern Turkish Fare

NAR in the Flatiron
The delicious tastes and alluring ambiance of the finest cafes in Turkey are yours to enjoy in the heart of NYC’s Flatiron neighborhood. Nar, the recently opened restaurant on 20th Street, presents menu items for every taste and style. An outstanding culinary adventure for lunch, dinner, drinks, and weekend brunch awaits your arrival.
The interior spaces of Nar are charming with a vibrant modern design and a sleek welcoming bar in the front of the house. There is comfortable seating for all size parties and the service is gracious and attentive. We like the location, only blocks from Union Square, close to Daryl Roth Theatre, Gotham Comedy Club, and on the same block as Theodore Roosevelt’s birthplace, a National Historic Site.
Restaurateurs, Andy E. Arkun, Erhan Bahceci, and Zeynep Tansung have brought together a talented team of Turkish chefs that reimagine the Mediterranean country’s regional dishes using the finest ingredients such as produce sourced from the Union Square Farmers Market, and meats from Amish Country in Pennsylvania. The restaurant serves clean, organic, halal-certified food. Authentic flavors come alive with the treasured spices sourced from Turkey.
Start every meal with a cocktail as you peruse the menu. Nar’s craft drinks are one of a kind using all house made juices and syrups and fine spirits. A few of our favorites are the Jack Nar with Jack Daniels, pomegranate, triple sec, and lime juice and the Hot Mediteranean Night, a balanced blend of vodka, coconut rum, triple sec, ginger syrup, Maras pepper, mango and passion fruit. When you decide on your meal, pair it with a selection from their global wine program that includes more than 100 wines with a focus on Mediterranean producers from Turkey, Spain, France, and Italy.
There are many tempting starters that include the Mezze Sampler, Cold Appetizers and Hot Appetizers. The Beetroot Salad is a beautifully presented made with fennel, radish cream cheese, orange and lemon juice. The Stuffed Wine Leaves are a guest favorite with sour cherry, yogurt, baldo rice, pine nuts, and cucumbers. The lightly fried Zucchini Blossoms have a wonderfully fresh taste with kashkaval, potatoes, zucchini, and a savory tomato sauce. The Grilled Octopus is another go-to on the menu served with white beans puree, mulberry emulsion and walnuts.
Main courses are generous. We opted for the Char Grilled Monk Fish on Skewer. This dish has large pieces of tender moist fish wonderfully seasoned and grilled to perfection with a black garlic confit, tomatoes, peppers, and onions. Other entree options include the Nar Kebab with hand minced beef and lamb, Maras pepper, pistachio, smoked yogurt and roasted tomato. We’ll be back soon for the Grilled Jumbo Tiger Prawns, and the Filet Mignon Kebab. Complement your meal with Side Dishes that include Arugula Salad, Ottoman Rice, and Sauteed Greens with Yogurt.
You won’t want to leave Nar without having a unique dessert, a Turkish Coffee or an Espresso. The Cennet Camuru is luscious but not too sweet with kadaifi, pistachio, and cotton candy topped with vanilla ice cream. Other choices are Profiterol and the Chocolate Yogurt Mousse Cake.
Nar presents inventive gourmet twists on some of your favorite Turkish dishes. There’s nothing else like it in NYC. Visit and savor the experience.
Nar is located at 34 East 20th Street, New York, NY 10003. For menus, hours of operation and more information, please visit https://www.narrestaurant.nyc/ and call 917.388.3195 or contact info@narrestaurant.nyc.
Photo Credit: Courtesy of Nar