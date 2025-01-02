Review: MARSANNE in Chelsea-A Modern Mediterranean Restaurant-Enjoy Perfection

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The Mediterranean inspired restaurant, Marsanne made its debut in the Chelsea neighborhood this past May and guests have made it one of their favorite destinations. The contemporary, elegant venue, with its airy atmosphere is very inviting. Whether you sit at the bar or in the dining room with its expansive open kitchen, you can expect extraordinary service. There is also a semi-private dining room situated alongside the glass enclosed wine cellar that can seat up to 50 guests and their rooftop that is open in the warm weather.

Situated on the corner of 8th Avenue and 22nd Street, Marsanne is just a few blocks away from The Joyce Theater making it ideal for all those who are attending a show. We also suggest that you dine at the restaurant when visiting The Museum at FIT in the neighborhood.

Marsanne is founded by the noted restaurateurs, Miljan Komnenic, Igor Drca, and Milos Kostadinovic, Their Executive Chef, Zivko Radojicic, a former “Chopped” champion has taken Mediterranean fare to new heights by highlighting the cuisine of the Adriatic coast with a creative, global flair. Radojicic has created a menu that will satisfy people with all tastes and dietary preferences.

We like that Happy Hour is served daily from 3:30 pm to 6:00 pm throughout the restaurant. You can even combine the well-priced food and drink specials with your dinner service. Start every meal with an Appetizer selection. The Beet Hummus is one of a kind, smooth and creamy with just the right touch of flavor. Another delightful starter is the Artichoke Dip made with ricotta and a touch of lemon. They are both served with a light, freshly baked bread, perfect for dipping. The Grilled Octopus is a house specialty served with kalamata olives, shaved fennel, sugar snap peas, yellow string beans, and salsa verde. Other favorite starters include Oysters, Tuna Crudo and Kale Caesar Salad.

Enticing main courses are artistically presented in generous portions. The homemade pastas are a popular entree. A house specialty is their flavorful Agnolotti with carbonara filling, smoked confit chicken, and a chicken jus. We savored the delicious Cavatelli with seafood ragout and a distinctive tomato-basil pesto. Burger love is on the menu with the perfectly prepared Double Brisket Burger topped with caramelized onions, Gruyère, spicy mayo, and pickles. We’ll be back soon for seafood dishes such as the Branzino served with a sundried tomato and fennel medley, and tapenade sauce and the Faroe Island Salmon with roasted cauliflower, romesco, almonds. Add some sides such as Truffle Polenta, Mushrooms or French Fries.

Order your drinks that includes cocktails, mocktails, wines, and beers. Marsanne’s program has been designed by Beverage Director, Milos Kostadinovic and it is ideal to enjoy when you stop by the bar or to pair with food choices. Unique craft cocktails include the Rising Sun with Upstate Vodka, Cointreau, White Cranberry and Lavender or their signature Marsanne Old Fashioned with Wild Turkey Bourbon, Del Maguey Mezcal, and Orange. The wine list reflects excellent choices from top producers globally and includes sparkling options, crisp whites, and bold reds.

Dessert alert! Spend some more time enjoying the wonderful ambiance of Marsanne as you sip coffee, tea, or an aperitif and indulge in a luscious selection such as the Vanilla Diplomat with strawberry jam, elderflower, and almond biscuit, Pecan Pannacotta with apple, pecan crumbs, brown butter, sorbet or ice cream. Delight your sweet tooth with the Chocolate Hazelnut Mousse complemented with orange puree and biscuit crumbs.

There's no other restaurant in Chelsea that offers a dining experience like Marsanne. We highly recommend it to our readers!

Marsanne is located at 233 8th Avenue, New York, NY. The restaurant offers lunch Monday to Friday, weekend brunch, and daily happy hour from 3:30 to 6 PM. Dinner is served Tuesday to Saturday from 5 to 11 PM and Sunday to Monday until 10 PM. For menus and more information, please visit marsannenyc.com and call (646) 726-4614.

