Review: Grace by Nia: A Contemporary Supper-Club Serving Soul Food and Live Music

Step inside Grace by Nia and you’re instantly transported back to a time of pure glamour and soul. The new supper club is located in Foxwoods Resort Casino in Connecticut on the lower level of the Grand Pequot Tower. It is from Nia Grace, former owner of Darryl’s Corner Bar & Kitchen in Boston.

Inside, the space is charming and approachable with a playful feel. Plush teal booths match the equally aquamarine walls that give almost an under-the-sea look paired with sparkling chandeliers and cozy lighting, making for a glamorous but intimate night out.

In the center of the space, you’ll find the stage draped in dark velvet curtains to offer the perfect backdrop when the musicians play. Expect a wide range of sounds including a solid mix of jazz and soul.

As for the food, the plates are all inspired by the South and all large enough to share with your table. We started small with the Voodoo Oysters baked in the oven and topped with bacon-braised collard greens, pimento cheese, and crispy breadcrumbs.

Then there was the rich and creamy Maryland Hot Crab Dip made with Old Bay seasoned crab in a four-cheese blend and jalapeños for the right amount of heat. Served with Ritz firecrackers and plantain chips, this dish had the perfect crunch.

For our main entree, we went with the Creole Pasta which was made with thick house-made fettuccine noodles that were mixed with spicy beef sausage, chicken, and shrimp and all smothered in a creole pepper cream and parmesan for just the right amount of cheesy decadence.

And since Grace by Nia is a solid cocktail lounge, it does not mess around with its swanky sips. The drink menu is divided into Coupes, Cocktails, Free-Spirit (alcohol-free), and Wine and Beer selections. You can’t go wrong, but if you’re looking for a fun play on cocktails, we say go for the Netflix & Chill crafted with Maker’s Mark Bourbon, Nixta Corn Liqueur, smoked tea syrup, dark chocolate bitters, and sea salt. But let’s not forget that it’s garnished with a side of popcorn.

If you’re looking for a fun night out, Grace by Nia is a sure bet. Between the solid line of entertainment and the delicious soul food and fun cocktail selections, you won’t be disappointed checking it out before or after a show or simply on its own.

Grace by Nia is located in Foxwoods Resort Casino at 350 Trolley Line Blvd., Mashantucket, CT 06338. For menus, hours of operation, and contact, please visit https://www.gracebyniafoxwoods.com.

(Photos courtesy of Carissa Chesanek and Foxwoods Resort Casino)

Comments