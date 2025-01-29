Review: ESTIATORIO MILOS in Hudson Yards-Premier Dining and Specials for Theatergoers

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



We highly recommend Estiatorio Milos in Hudson Yards. This superb restaurant is the place to be whenever you are in the neighborhood. Situated on the fifth floor of Hudson Yards on 10th Avenue at 33rd Street, it’s an ideal dining spot for a date night, theatergoers, all those who live and work in the area, people strolling along the High Line, and Javits Center attendees.

Estiatorio Milos is a family-owned and internationally acclaimed Greek restaurant empire that was founded in 1979, by Greek-born-and-raised restaurateur Costas Spiliadis. Rooted in the culture and traditions of Greece, Milos offers an impressive and authentic Greek culinary experience. Guests are delighted with every aspect of the Hudson Yards location from the exquisite service and delicious food to the enticing beverage menu, and stunning atmosphere. The modern, beautifully appointed dining room has a spacious, welcoming bar and the floor to ceiling windows feature stellar views of the Hudson River.

There’s a wonderful pre-theatre and post-theatre menu that is priced at $65 for three courses. It is served from 4:30 pm to 6:00 pm and again from 9:30 pm to close. It’s ideal for a meal before or after the show. We like that the theatre special has items from Milos’ regular menu such as Calamari or the Tomato Dakos as a starter. Mains include Lamb Chops and Whole Grilled Doral Royale. Seasonal Fresh Fruit or Walnut Cake will top off your meal.

We enjoyed dining at Estiatorio Milos on a Thursday evening. The a la carte menu is a marvelous option for a relaxing meal. Fresh, delectable flavors are yours to savor and each plate is presented to perfection. You can rely on the service Captain to guide you and there are items for every taste, style and dietary preference. For an opening act, appetizers are a must. A favorite is the Milos Special. The crispy paper-thin zucchini and eggplant chips are lightly fried served with saganaki cheese, and tzatziki. The careful preparation of this dish makes this dish a standout. It's an elegant finger-food that’s great for table sharing. Other popular appetizers include Oysters, Caviar, Raw Fish, Greek Spreads, Crab Cake, and Green Salad.

When you move on to the main course, offerings include Whole Fish and Seafood, Fish Filets, and Meat. The tender All-Natural Beef Filet Mignon is cooked to your exact liking served with tasty Greek Fried Potatoes. One of the many fine fish dishes is the grilled Fagri. This moist, yet flaky Greek fish is a true delicacy to be savored. Other top entrees include the Faroe Islands Wild Salmon, Small Fried Fish, Lobster, NY Sirloin and Cotes de Boeuf.

The cocktail program gives guests plenty of options with craft cocktails and the classics. Pairing a glass or bottle of wine with your dinner is easy. There are fabulous Greek wines and a top global selection. Wine lovers will like to know that the Milos Wine Bar is also on premises.

When you see the dessert selections, you will plan to stay a little longer to linger over a sweet treat accompanied by an aperitif, coffee or tea. Some of the luscious choices include Baklava, Cheesecake, Chocolate Mousse Cake and Ice Cream.

Estiatorio Milos is an unparallelled experience that makes every guest feel special. Whether you are going solo or with a group, we guarantee that you will have an unforgettable meal.

Estiatorio Milos at Hudson Yards is located at 20 Hudson Yards, 5th Floor, 500 W. 33rd Street, New York, NY 10001. There is also a location in midtown at 125 W. 55th Street that offers the same excellent menu. For more information, menus and operating hours, please visit HERE.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Estiatorio Milos

Reader Reviews