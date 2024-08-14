Restaurant Yuu Gift for Guests

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Michelin-starred, Restaurant Yuu , in Greenpoint, Brooklyn’s tasting menu does not end with dessert, rather a parting gift for guests to enjoy the next day. After the final course, guests are escorted to the parlor, where they are served mignardise creations, accompanied by tea or coffee, by Executive Pastry Chef, Masaki Takahashi who is a two-Michelin-starred Narisawa in Tokyo.

Restaurant Yuu was recently ranked #1 by Robb Report as Best New Restaurant in America of 2024 and listed #68 out of 598 restaurants for Top Restaurants in North America, 2024, in Opinionated About Dining. Restaurant Yuu was also awarded one-Michelin Star, six months into its first year.

The parting gift is presented in a navy and gold bag with Grapefruit and Vanilla Madeleines as well as Hazelnut Financiers, individually wrapped to elevate the hospitality experience into the next morning.

Restaurant Yuu is located at 55 Nassau Avenue, Brooklyn, New York. For more information, visit their web site and call 347-422-0270. Follow them on Instagram @restaurant_yuunyc.

Photo Credit: @JordanSapally

