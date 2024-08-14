1
Restaurant Yuu Gift for Guests
Michelin-starred, Restaurant Yuu, in Greenpoint, Brooklyn’s tasting menu does not end with dessert, rather a parting gift for guests to enjoy the next day.
THE HYUN Premium Butcher Shop Now Open in Gramercy Park
THE HYUN Premium Butcher Shop, the first premium Japanese wagyu butcher shop in the U.S. to import whole boneless wagyu cattle directly from Japan. Founded by Jae Kim, owner of the Michelin-recognized Korean barbecue restaurant HYUN on the fringes of K-Town,
TALKHOUSE ENCORE Now Available in New Jersey
Talkhouse Encore, a line of refreshing, authentic and fruit-forward spirits-based canned seltzers, announces today its new partnership with Kohler Distributing Company, the largest beer, wine and spirits distributor-wholesaler in Northeast New Jersey.