READY TO DRINK BEVERAGES-Perfect for Your Summer Gatherings

Is it happening at your parties too? People are interested in different drinks and getting them prepared is challenging for any host. Make it easy and refreshing by stocking up on ready-to-drink (RTD) beverages. We’ve collected a list of some of our favorites. Put the convenient, attractive cans in an ice bucket and relax with your guests!

Vizzy Hard Seltzer has a Papaya Passionfruit flavor that takes you to the tropics with one sip. This sessionable sipper is a mouthwatering combination of summer flavors that fit the vibe for any summer occasion with an ABV of 5%.

Cultor Tequila cocktails are premium ready-to-drink beverages made in Mexico with top-quality ingredients, blending tequila with Latin American fruit flavors. Cultor prioritizes preserving culture and encourages authentic cocktail enjoyment, crafted by celebrity mixologist Shauna O'Neil

Topo Chico Ranch Water Hard Seltzer features real lime juice, tequila flavor, and a ultra crisp refreshing taste. It’s inspired by the popular cocktail recipe made famous by Texas bartenders with added minerals for taste. The beverage has 100 calories.

Tribini has a line of mixologist-quality espresso martinis made with better-for-you ingredients. The cocktails include two servings per can and they are available in three variations that include Double Espresso, Toasted Hazelnut and Golden Espresso. They are made with all-natural ingredients including 6x distilled gluten-free vodka and real, high-quality espresso that’s sweetened with a blend of monk fruit and stevia to keep sugar content below 10g.

Hoop Tea is a line of bright & refreshing spiked ice tea with a low(er) ABV (5%) – ideal for all your adult celebrations & activities. Founded on the sunny beaches of Ocean City, Maryland, Hoop Tea is available in both a 12-pack, 12 ounce cans and made-to-share 3-liter pouches for 12 servings . The pouches feature a convenient handle and easy-to-pour, resealable nozzle.

Peroni Nastro Azzurro is brewed with Italian passion and superior ingredients for a uniquely uplifting taste. Peroni Nastro Azzurro is described as a pale golden, crisp, and refreshing beer, with a delicate balance of bitterness, citrus, and aromatic notes and a fast, clean finish that pairs perfectly with any summer dish.

Monaco® Cocktails, a leader in the canned cocktail space, has announced the expansion of its Hard Lemonade line with a new flavor, Strawberry that will join Original and Peach both of which have been successfully selling. Each vodka-based can contains 9% ABV, two shots, and is entirely gluten and malt-free. The refreshing canned cocktail combines the classic taste of lemonade with vodka and delicious strawberries, making it the new go-to drink for partying and good times.

BABE Wine founders Josh Ostrovsky, and brothers David Oliver Cohen and Tanner Cohen, developed a unique brand-led wine. BABE was created with the mission to simplify the saturated wine category by introducing a fun and inclusive product to consumers. BABE Wine is available in Red, Rosé and Grigio flavors, and at 12% ABV, each can is equal to two glasses of wine. With its portable design, BABE Wine is ready to go enjoy anytime.

Sol Chelada invites you to discover this flavorful and refreshing mix of Sol Beer with tomato, lime and spice flavors for a crisp and savory finish that’s perfect for your summer carne asadas with an ABV of 3.5%.

Cutwater Spirits is a San Diego-based distillery known for its award-winning lineup of over 20 canned cocktail classics made from its portfolio of bottled spirits that span nearly every spirits category including tequila, vodka, rum, gin, whiskey and liqueur. Co-Founder and Master Distiller, Yuseff Cherney began distilling as a side project under Ballast Point Brewing. He started canning cocktails because he wanted to make drinks he could enjoy while doing the things he likes to do. In 2017, Cutwater Spirits was established as a separate entity from the brewery and now operates from a 50,000 square foot distillery and production facility, which includes a world-class tasting room and restaurant. Cutwater is distributed in 50 states.

Photo Credit: Marina Kennedy