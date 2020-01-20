Photo Coverage: Paul Foppiano and FOPPIANO VINEYARDS in the Russian River Valley of California

Broadwayworld.com had the pleasure of meeting Paul Foppiano, the co-owner and viticulturist of family owned, Foppiano Vineyards, the oldest winery in the Russian River Valley of California. Paul Foppiano is the great, great grandson of founder, Giovanni Foppiano who established the vineyards in 1896. We enjoyed meeting Paul over a delightful Italian luncheon at Il Mulino Prime in Gramercy where a selection of Foppiano's fine wines were paired with the restaurant's Italian fare. We had the pleasure of sampling their 2018 Estate Sauvignon Blanc; 2017 Estate Chardonnay; 2017 Estate Pinot Noir; 2016 Estate Zinfandel; 2017 Lot 96 California Red Blend.

We also experienced a vertical tasting of their Estate Petite Sirah from 2014 through 2016. Paul commented, "As our flagship wine, we constantly work to make Foppiano Petite Sirah better with each vintage. It is our goal to take it from a great wine to an iconic wine."

Check out some photos of Foppiano Vineyards and a few from the NYC tasting luncheon.

For more information on Foppiano Vineyards, please visit https://foppiano.com/. Quintessential Wines is the marketing and sales company for Foppiano Vineyards. For more information about them, please visit https://www.quintessentialwines.com/.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Foppiano Vineyards and Marina P. Kennedy





