POST & BEAM WINERY Celebrates National Wine Day and Chardonnay Day This Week

Let's celebrate all things wine this coming week with Post & Beam Winery on National Wine Day and Chardonnay Day. They just happen to fall back to back with National Wine Day happening Wednesday, May 25th and Chardonnay Day following on Thursday, May 26th. Get your bottles lined up for that perfect midweek pick me up and celebrate everyone's very favorite beverage.

Post & Beam Winery only produces traditional Napa Valley Cabernet Sauvignon and Chardonnay, and for people who truly love wine, that's more than enough. Post & Beam is one of the many premium wines in the Far Niente Family, which lends itself as an iconic brand and holds itself to high standards when it comes to the wines created. On top of its pristine excellence rooted in tradition, Post & Beam offers high-quality, yet very attainable Napa Valley wines that are beautifully bottled, ideal for this season's patio sips.

Say cheers to National Wine Day Wednesday with 2019 Post & Beam Cabernet Sauvignon, Napa Valley (SRP: $50). This wine will fill you with the unmistakable pure expression of Napa Valley Cabernet, yet the price will not give you any guilt for enjoying it on your couch on a Tuesday night. Layered with soft red fruit flavors, leather, cassis and elegant botanical accents on the mid-palate and lovely notes of toasted espresso beans on the finish, you might choose to pretend every day is National Wine Day just so you can relive this bottle over and over again. Wines can be found on Vivino, Wine.com and Total Wine & More.

Raise a glass to Chardonnay Day on Thursday with 2020 Post & Beam Chardonnay, Napa Valley (SRP: $30). It is bright and lively with displays of honeydew and orange blossom on the nose, and with fresh melon flavors, citrus zest and mouth watering key lime pie notes on the palate. The combination of Chardonnay Day and welcoming spring will have you killing two birds with one stone as you indulge in the fresh flavors this unoaked Chardonnay has to offer. Wines can be found on Vivino, Wine.com and Wine-Searcher.

For more information on Post & Beam, please visit their web site at https://postandbeamwinery.farniente.com/.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Post & Beam