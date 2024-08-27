PLANTERS Tasty Fall Snacking

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Fall is quickly approaching and PLANTERS has two irresistible seasonal treats that are on retailers' shelves now to get snack-lovers into fall flavors. They are sure to satisfy all of your cravings!

NEW PLANTERS Apple Cider Donut Cashews

Premium cashews kettle-roasted to perfection, infused with the warm, comforting flavors of apple and cinnamon, and finished with a hint of sea salt for a creamy, crunchy bite—perfect for autumn snacking.

-Price: SRP of $6.99 for 5 oz packets and SRP of $11.99 for 24 oz packets

-Calories: 150 calories per serving

-Availability: Retails at Amazon.com, Kroger, HEB, Sam’s Club and other major grocery retailers.

PLANTERS Pumpkin Spice Almonds

Back by popular demand, PLANTERS Pumpkin Spice Almonds Carefully sourced Californian almonds are roasted and tossed with real pumpkin spices and sea salt for the perfect balance of sweet and savory in every crunchy bite.

-Price: SRP of $11.39

-Calories: 150 per serving

-Availability: Retails at Amazon.com, Kroger, HEB, Sam’s Club and other major grocery retailers

Both snacks are perfect for getting into the fall spirit, whether you’re relaxing and cozying up at home or looking for a seasonal treat on the go. Pack a snack in your lunchbox, backpack, or gym bag.

For more information on PLANTERS, please visit HERE.

Photo Credit: Provided by PLANTERS



