PLANTERS® Special Reserve Peanuts Celebrate National Peanut Day

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



In celebration of National Peanut Day on Sept. 13, the makers of the PLANTERS® brand are thrilled to announce the launch of PLANTERS® Special Reserve peanuts. These limited-edition peanuts are specially grown, hand-cooked and seasoned to perfection, catering to the discerning palate of true peanut connoisseurs.

Harvested on less than 150 acres under the sun-soaked fields of Virginia, PLANTERS® Special Reserve peanuts are cultivated to be considerably larger than the standard peanut. These unique nuts, complete with their natural red skin, offer a balanced flavor profile of salt, crunch and creaminess, making them the epitome of premium snacking.

"We are excited to offer this exclusive product to our loyal fans and to honor the long-standing legacy of MR. PEANUT®," said Kate Coombs, brand manager for the PLANTERS® brand. "PLANTERS® Special Reserve peanuts embody the pinnacle of quality and taste, and we are delighted to celebrate National Peanut Day with such a premium offering."

Peanut aficionados and MR. PEANUT® enthusiasts can mark this rare occasion by acquiring PLANTERS® Special Reserve in an exquisite collector's edition box. Available exclusively at mrpeanutspecialreserve.com for $19.06 — a nod to the year the PLANTERS® brand was founded — these peanuts are destined to become a treasured keepsake. Sales begin at 9 a.m. (EDT) on National Peanut Day, Sept. 13, while supplies last.

To allow more peanut fans to take advantage of the PLANTERS® Special Reserve peanuts, a limited quantity of canisters will also be available at Walmart.com and Amazon.com, with a suggested retail price of $9.98.

For more information about PLANTERS® products, MR. PEANUT® and the limited-edition PLANTERS® Special Reserve collection, visit www.planters.com.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of PLANTERS

Comments