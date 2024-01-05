PARTNERS COFFEE for New Year's Routines

PARTNERS COFFEE

By: Jan. 05, 2024

Partners Coffee’s fan-favorite Subscription Program and caffeine-free alternatives should be on your radar for a refreshed coffee routine in 2024. Here are some offerings from the Brooklyn-based coffee roaster that are sure to help set and maintain every type of New Year resolution.

-Go Caffeine Free: Partners’ Ghost Town Decaf ($18.50; also available in Instant Coffee) is designed to taste like the real thing, without the added jitters; meanwhile, Premium Teas ($9.95) come in nourishing varieties like Apple Cider, soothing Lemon Ginger, energizing Breakfast Tea, or classic Moroccan Mint

-For Morning Workout and Travel Resolutions: Instant Coffee ($16) - Partners’ quality Instant Coffees come in easy-to-pack, on-the-go sachets; simply add them to your favorite to-go mug or glass with 8oz of hot or cold water, and enjoy

-More Sustainable Choices: Partners’ Single Origin Collection (starting at $16.50) - highlights the brand’s unparalleled farm relationships and sustainable sourcing efforts – featuring farm relationships from Colombia, Burundi, Brazil and more.

For more information on Partners Coffee, locations and to order coffee online, please visit https://www.partnerscoffee.com/

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Partners Coffee


 



 



