PARTNERS COFFEE Offers Valentine's Day Gifts for Coffee Lovers

With Valentine’s Day approaching, Partners Coffee has a limited-edition "Be Mine? Instant Coffee," a playful and budget-friendly gift that's perfect for any coffee lover. Be Mine? ($16) features Partners’ most popular roast Elevate with notes of red apple, caramel, and pecan pie in 6 instant coffee sachets. It is complete with nostalgic packaging inspired by vintage Valentine cards. Each sachet has space for a personal message, making it a heartfelt and unique alternative to traditional Valentine’s gifts. Why Be Mine? is a thoughtful gift under $20 perfect for family, friends, or colleagues. Use the 6 sachets to write fun little notes or share favorite things about your loved one to make the gift even more memorable.

And there are more Valentine’s Day Picks from Partners Coffee:

-Elevate Roast ($18) – Perfect for those who love to brew fresh at home

-Flatiron Espresso ($17) – A bold and chocolatey blend for latte lovers with attractive blue packaging

-Giftable Subscriptions – The gift that keeps on giving! Send freshly roasted coffee delivered to their door

For more information on Partners Coffee, to place an order, and for locations, please visit HERE.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Parnters Coffee

