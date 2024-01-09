OPEN BEER Partners with New Belgium Brewing to Chart New Course in Beer Culture

OPEN BEER Partners with New Belgium Brewing

By: Jan. 09, 2024

Renowned for their expertise and innovation in the craft beer scene, New Belgium Brewing has partnered with brewing company OPEN Beer to offer a taste of culture to today’s contemporary libation lover. For nearly a century, traditional non-craft beer brands have dominated the beverage industry all the while failing to evolve with the identities that make up their contemporary consumers. OPEN Beer stands as a vanguard in the industry and holds a mirror to today’s popular culture, reflecting multicultural values across sports, business, arts, fashion, music, and more.

With a mission rooted in diversity, artistry, and inclusive community values, this partnership is a testament to OPEN Beer’s dedication to quality and sustainability, while also bringing a fresh perspective to the brewing process. The debut of OPEN Beer signifies not just the arrival of a new player in the beer arena, but the rise of a brand with a mission that sets a new standard for what a beer brand can represent. OPEN Beer pairs dynamic and diverse street culture with an exceptional lager experience that redefines traditional brewing norms.

OPEN Beer’s executive team represents a collective of industry titans whose contributions have individually and collectively pushed the cultural needle across various cultural sectors for the last 30 years. This tight knit group of lifelong friends, business executives, and creatives have galvanized to establish OPEN Beer as the premiere non-craft beer by drawing inspiration from experiences in board sports, shared values in artistry, and a global interconnectedness that reinforces community through vibrant sub-cultures.

The team includes Keir Dillon, Managing Partner; Sandra Sypniewski, Innovation Director; Atiba Jefferson, Visual Marketing Director;  Ako Jefferson, Creative Director;  Don “Nuge” Nguyen, Brand Culture Lead; Tino Razo, Brand Artist; and Ramon Tamayo, Master Brewer

Keir Dillon, Managing Partner of OPEN Beer, elaborates, "Collaborating with New Belgium Brewing is a game-changer for us. It allows us to blend their brewing excellence with our vision of authentically building this from within our culture. This partnership is not just about creating exceptional beer; it's about making a statement in the industry."

As part of OPEN Beer’s Artistic Collaboration Series, each can of OPEN Beer features one of a kind artwork from prominent members from OPEN Beer’s creative community, with a new series of artists introduced bi-annually. The inaugural series showcases stunning pieces by Joe Roberts , Katsu Sawada, and Meryl Smith.

For more information on OPEN Beer, please visit https://www.openbrewing.com/ and follow them on Instagram @open_beer.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of OPEN Beer



