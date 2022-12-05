OLMECA ALTOS® Launches Margarita Classic Lime Ready-To-Serve

Editor's Note: Here's a ready-to-serve cocktail that you will want to have available during the holidays. Your guests will enjoy a delicious Margarita and you can serve it wonderfully without taking any time away from your festivities.

Olmeca Altos®, the award-winning tequila, is mixing up the ready-to-serve cocktail market with the launch of Olmeca Altos® Margarita Classic Lime. With good taste and bar quality margaritas in mind, Altos Margarita Classic Lime uses only premium ingredients - made with Olmeca Altos® Plata Tequila, natural lime flavor, triple sec, and agave syrup. Here's to raising the at-home imbibing experience in three simple steps: simply unscrew the 750mL glass bottle, pour over ice, and sip!

Olmeca Altos® Margarita Classic Lime (Photo: Pernod Ricard USA)

Born from the passion of two bartenders inspired to create a tequila that fulfilled their mixology dreams, Altos is naturally smooth, blends well with a variety of flavors, and cuts through complex cocktails with great taste. The brand has become beloved within the bar community and consistently receives notable accolades, including being voted #1 best tequila for margaritas three years in a row by Drinks International. Altos brings this same commitment to quality taste with the new Altos Margarita Classic Lime.

In the spirit of the brand's integrated campaign 'It Takes Two to Altos', Altos is changing the way you think about tequila by encouraging drinkers to slow things down and celebrate those at-home moments best enjoyed with a cocktail. Altos knows a thing or two about slowing things down, producing premium plata tequila from agave that's been matured 7-8 years to peak sweetness and ground using a 400-year-old distilling method of the Tahona Stone.

Smooth to sip and best when shared, it's time to elevate an evening in and trade your basic glass of Chardonnay for a premium ready-to-serve cocktail: Altos Margarita Classic Lime. With premium ingredients, this Ready-to-Serve is best enjoyed over ice and should be refrigerated after being opened. (SRP $19.99 /750mL | 15% ALC/VOL | five-servings per bottle).

For more information, please visit OlmecaAltos.com or follow along on Instagram at @AltosTequila.

SOURCE and Photo Credit: Pernod Ricard USA