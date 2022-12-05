OLMECA ALTOS® Launches Margarita Classic Lime Ready-To-Serve
OLMECA ALTOS® Launches Margarita Classic Lime Ready-To-Serve
Editor's Note: Here's a ready-to-serve cocktail that you will want to have available during the holidays. Your guests will enjoy a delicious Margarita and you can serve it wonderfully without taking any time away from your festivities.
Olmeca Altos®, the award-winning tequila, is mixing up the ready-to-serve cocktail market with the launch of Olmeca Altos® Margarita Classic Lime. With good taste and bar quality margaritas in mind, Altos Margarita Classic Lime uses only premium ingredients - made with Olmeca Altos® Plata Tequila, natural lime flavor, triple sec, and agave syrup. Here's to raising the at-home imbibing experience in three simple steps: simply unscrew the 750mL glass bottle, pour over ice, and sip!
Olmeca Altos® Margarita Classic Lime (Photo: Pernod Ricard USA)
Born from the passion of two bartenders inspired to create a tequila that fulfilled their mixology dreams, Altos is naturally smooth, blends well with a variety of flavors, and cuts through complex cocktails with great taste. The brand has become beloved within the bar community and consistently receives notable accolades, including being voted #1 best tequila for margaritas three years in a row by Drinks International. Altos brings this same commitment to quality taste with the new Altos Margarita Classic Lime.
In the spirit of the brand's integrated campaign 'It Takes Two to Altos', Altos is changing the way you think about tequila by encouraging drinkers to slow things down and celebrate those at-home moments best enjoyed with a cocktail. Altos knows a thing or two about slowing things down, producing premium plata tequila from agave that's been matured 7-8 years to peak sweetness and ground using a 400-year-old distilling method of the Tahona Stone.
Smooth to sip and best when shared, it's time to elevate an evening in and trade your basic glass of Chardonnay for a premium ready-to-serve cocktail: Altos Margarita Classic Lime. With premium ingredients, this Ready-to-Serve is best enjoyed over ice and should be refrigerated after being opened. (SRP $19.99 /750mL | 15% ALC/VOL | five-servings per bottle).
For more information, please visit OlmecaAltos.com or follow along on Instagram at @AltosTequila.
SOURCE and Photo Credit: Pernod Ricard USA
From This Author - Marina Kennedy
Marina P. Kennedy's writing career led her from freelancing opportunities in New Jersey and New York to writing for Broadwayworld.com where she covers entertainment, the culinary scen... (read more about this author)
December 5, 2022
Olmeca Altos®, the award-winning tequila, is mixing up the ready-to-serve cocktail market with the launch of Olmeca Altos® Margarita Classic Lime.
Review: The Anderson Brothers Present THE JOURNEY OF JAZZ at 59E59 Theaters-A Fabulous Musical Journey
December 5, 2022
Some of the best jazz music in NYC is being presented at 59E59 Theaters through December 11. Brothers, Peter and Will Anderson and their ultra-talented ensemble of musicians are performing in “The Journey of Jazz.”
Samuel Adams Brewing the American Dream Launches LIMITED-EDITION HOLIDAY COOKIE KIT to Support Small Business
December 4, 2022
To kick off the holidays, Samuel Adams Brewing the American Dream, a philanthropic program that provides mentorship and capital to food and beverage businesses nationwide, is excited to announce the launch of the Sam Adams “Baking the American Dream Kit.”
MARQUES DE CASA CONCHA Chilean Wines are Ideal to Sip, Savor and Pair this Holiday Season
December 4, 2022
Renowned Winemaker, Marcelo Papa of Marques de Casa Concha, one of Chile’s leading wineries, offers some excellent advice for those looking to select wines for this festive season.
CAMELBACK RESORT in Tannersville, Pa. Announces Exciting Season Ahead
December 2, 2022
Camelback Resort, an award winning 560-acre Pocono Mountains resort known for its stellar line up of snow sports, will usher in the 2022-2023 winter season this December with a spate of innovative upgrades and new activities for the entire family.