OKTOBERFEST-Great Happenings in Philly

Prost! Oktoberfest season is ready to take over the greater Philadelphia region with giant street festivals, German beers, Bavarian food specials, blue and white decor, live music, dancing and stein hoisting - and much more. Celebrate in the #4 Oktoberfest destination in America as ranked by WalletHub. Break out the lederhosen and dirndl for one of the best times of year to raise a liter in Philadelphia - with festivities running this year from September to October. For large celebrations, street festivals and block parties, look for the return of South Street Oktoberfest, 23rd Street Armory Oktoberfest, Fishtown Fall Feastivale, Fall for Ardmore Festival and Oktoberfest and Roxtoberfest. For those wanting to celebrate in South Jersey and the Shore head to Oktoberfest on the Square in Westmont. For those wanting locally made Oktoberfest beers, don't miss Is Butter a Carb from Evil Genius Beer Company and Oktoberfest by Stoudts. Full details for each event, special menu and beer release is found below.

1) 16th Annual South Street Oktoberfest

Presented by Brauhaus Schmitz

Saturday September 21, 2024, 12:00pm to 8:00pm

700 Block of South Street

Prost! Philadelphia region’s largest Oktoberfest celebration returns. Brauhaus Schmitz presents the 16th Annual South Street Oktoberfest on Saturday, September 21, 2024, from 12:00pm to 8:00pm. Oktoberfest will be held in front of Brauhaus Schmitz on the 700 block of South Street beneath a massive tent with seating for 1,000 people, making the event rain or shine. This is one of fall’s most exciting food-and-drink events and a do-not-miss celebration for beer lovers. Festivities will include nearly a dozen German beers available on draught, a wealth of German food, live Oom-pah music, face painting, German dancers, Liter Lift competition, games, delicious schnapps and more. Music will be provided by Die Heimatklänge with dancing by United German Hungarians.Guests can attend and purchase beers and food on a pay-as-you-go basis or upgrade to an exclusive VIP package- which includes private access to the Brauer Bund, VIP drafts, liter mug, a Bavarian buffet, seven tokens for beer, five private no-wait bathrooms and additional swag.



2) Evil Genius Beer Co. Oktoberfest and Beer Release Party

Saturday, September 21, 2024, 12:00pm to 5:00pm

Evil Genius Beer Company, 1727 N. Front Street

No charge event and open to the public



Evil Genius Beer Co. celebrates Oktoberfest season with the release of Ocktoberfest pretzel beer "Is Butter a Carb" on tap and to go. Festivities will include a stein holding competition, branded steins for sale, themed music, pretzels, decor and all the Bavarian vibes. No charge to attend, food and drink pay as you go.



3) Fishtown Fall Feastivale

By Fishtown District

Saturday, September 28, 2024, 12:00pm to 8:00pm

Frankford Ave from Girard to Palmer and side streets

No charge to attend, food drink pay-as-you-go



Fishtown District presents Fishtown Fall Feastivale on Saturday, September 28, 2024, from Noon to 8:00pm. Join us in Fishtown for our annual end of summer celebration of all things food. Fishtown Feastivale is a street festival covering several blocks of Frankford Ave in the heart of Fishtown, drawing in 35,000 people throughout the day and featuring over 20 local restaurants. With such an array of cuisines, there's surely something for everyone in the family, so be sure to come hungry! In addition to our food and drink vendors, the festival also features over 100 artist vendors, 3 music stages with DJs and a German folk band, and a carnival zone for families to enjoy throughout the day. This event is no charge to attend and open to everyone, must be 21+ to drink, and food is pay-as-you-go. Some of our participating restaurants include: Frankford Hall, Johnny Brenda's, Front St Cafe, Fette Sau, Two Robbers, Evil Genius Beer Co, Calle Del Sabor, Fiore Fine Foods, and many more to be announced!



4) 7th Annual Oktoberfest on the Square

Saturday, September 28, 2024, 12pm-10pm

Presented By Brauhaus Schmitz

Haddon Square Pop Up Garden, 51 Haddon Ave, Westmont, NJ 08108

This is the biggest and best Oktoberfest in all of South Jersey. Our friends in the Garden State really know how to party! This is a partnership between Brauhaus Schmitz and Keg & Kitchen and takes place in Haddon Township’s 20K square foot outside beer garden “On the Square." Join us under the big tent decked out in Bavarian Blue and White! Imported tables and benches paired with giant steins of German bier will transport you to Munich for this fun filled German festival like no other in South Jersey! A pig roast as well as traditional German specialties will keep your bellies full while you dance the night away with live music on stage from Maria and John Band. This event is family friendly and no charge to attend.



5) Fall for Ardmore Festival

Presented by Ardmore Initiative

Saturday, September 28, 2024

2:00pm to 6:00pm

Schauffele Plaza (parking lot adjacent to Tired Hands Fermentaria)



The third annual Fall for Ardmore event, featuring a VIP Beer Garden is happening on Schauffele Plaza (parking lot adjacent to Tired Hands Fermentaria) on Saturday, September 28, 2024, from 2:00pm to 6:00pm. Downtown Ardmore will be alive with shopping, food, beer, music, and fun activities for the whole family! Look for fall beer selections that include local and seasonal favorites, plus delicious fare, including Oktoberfest-inspired favorites like bratwurst, sauerkraut, pierogies, and Bavarian pretzels, brisket, and more. Music and family fun found throughout the downtown round out the day with shopping, kids’ activities and more. Admission to Fall for Ardmore is free with food and drink for sale. Tickets are also available for entrance into the VIP Beer Garden experience which includes reserved seating and drink tickets for a fixed price. For VIP tickets, beer ticket packages, participants, and more information visit www dot DestinationArdmore dot com.



6) 12th Annual Roxtoberfest - and new Spocktoberfest!

Presented by Roxborough Development Corporation

Saturday, October 5, 2024

12:00pm to 6:00pm

Ridge Avenue between Lyceum Avenue & Leverington Avenue



The Roxborough Development Corporation is proudly bringing the community together for a celebration of fall fun at the 12th Annual Roxtoberfest on Saturday, October 5 from 12:00pm to 6:00pm. The street festival will take place on Ridge Avenue between Lyceum Avenue and Leverington Avenue, with sidewalk activations extending from Leverington Avenue to Hermitage Street, connecting Roxtoberfest to the family fun at Gorgas Park. Don your best pair of lederhosen, sip on New Ridge Brewing Co. beer, and join us for one of the neighborhood’s most cherished fall traditions. Look for traditional feel of a German beer fest including performances by an Oktoberfest band, the dazzling spectacle of circus performers, spirited competitions, an enticing array of food trucks, plenty of beverages fit for a fall fest, and fun activities to delight our youngest attendees. While festively walking along Ridge Avenue from Lyceum to Leverington Avenue you’ll enjoy shopping over 60 unique crafters and get to know local community organizations.



New this year is Roxborough’s inaugural Spocktoberfest, a unique celebration for all Star Trek enthusiasts, set to take place on DuPont Street This exciting new event will feature a variety of vendors catering to Star Trek fans, a live performance by the renowned Roddenberries on the Lyceum Main Stage, and a Star Trek costume contest.



Also new this year is the Scarecrow Walk and Scarecrow Build with Gorgas Park. This year the Friends of Gorgas Park are bringing back their scarecrow making event! The RDC and Friends of Gorgas Park are partnering to connect the two events with sidewalk activations including a scarecrow walk with voting for best scarecrow!



7) 6th Annual 23rd Street Armory Oktoberfest

Friday, October 11 and Saturday, October 12, 2024

Friday: 7:30pm to 11:30pm

Saturday Day: 1:00pm to 5:00pm

Saturday Night: 7:30pm to 11:30pm

Presented by Brauhaus Schmitz

23rd Street Armory, 22 South 23rd Street

GA - Friday $25/ Saturday $30

VIP - Friday $70/ Saturday $75

UBER VIP - Friday $90/ Saturday $95

Philadelphia, Brauhaus Schmitz saved the best Oktoberfest of the season for last! Celebrate with Brauhaus Schmitz at the 6th Annual 23rd Street Armory Oktoberfest October 11 through October 12, 2024. Staged in the sprawling 23rd Street Armory, the fest includes three sessions, each able to accommodate 1,400 revelers for one of the biggest beer-drinking events to hit Philadelphia and one of the most authentic Oktoberfest parties in the United States. Experience what many call “The most Authentic Oktoberfest experience outside of Munich!" The fortress-like structure located at 22 South 23rd Street in West Center City (only a 5-minute walk from 30th Street Station) will mimic an authentic Munich festival tent. The 16,000 square foot space will be decked out with Bavarian blue and white ceilings, authentic festival tables and benches imported from Germany, as well as a lofted stage area for musical acts, which includes Brauhaus regulars Die Heimatklänge on Friday night and Saturday daytime, and The Bratwurst Boys for Saturday night. Traditional German dance performances with United German Hungarians. Traditional Oktoberfest food will be provided by Brauhaus Schmitz and beer will be provided by the world famous Hofbräuhaus München - Das Original. There truly is nothing currently like this in the entire region or state. This event draws attendees from Philadelphia, Southeast Pennsylvania, Baltimore, Washington D.C., New York City, New Jersey, Delaware and beyond. Tickets are on sale now!

SPECIAL BEER RELEASES