OKTOBERFEST-Great Happenings in Philly

1
Review: Wine Flights and Live Music Served in City Winery at Pier 57
City Winery New York City has you covered if you’re looking for a place with dinner and a show. Located along the Hudson River at Pier 57 in Chelsea, City Winery is a vast venue of 32,000 square feet that includes a restaurant with a bar and winery and a stage for musical and comedic performances.
2
The Murder Mystery Company's New Immersive Theater at CARMINE'S Times Square
American Immersion Theater, the leader in immersive theater experiences, is thrilled to announce the opening of The Murder Mystery Company's newest immersive theater experience, Speakeasy Die Softly on Sept. 20th at the iconic Carmine’s NYC Times Square Sinatra Room. Select dates for previews start Aug. 17th and will run until Sept. 14th.
3
SIMPLY SPIKED® CRANBERRY-A Fall Favorite
Simply Spiked® is putting a juicy spin on a favorite fall flavor with the release of Simply Spiked® Cranberry. This limited-time offering marks the brand’s first foray into seasonal releases, introducing two delicious varieties: Signature Cranberry and Apple Cranberry.
4