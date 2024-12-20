New Year’s Dining-We have Destinations for Your Celebrations

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



There’s a great party waiting for you to say farewell to 2024 and usher in 2025. Dine, raise a glass and enjoy every minute of the special night. Check out these 16 destinations that are all around NYC. They are getting ready to host you and your group of New Year’s revelers.

Milos Hudson Yards (20 Hudson Yards- Fifth Floor) Milos will offer their classic dishes in a fun, celebratory atmosphere for the night! To celebrate New Year's Eve, Milos Hudson Yards will be offering their everyday menu while ringing in the new year with a DJ starting at 9:00pm and playing until 1:00am. Menu highlights include: Sashimi, topped with Milos’ private label Extra Virgin Olive Oil and Mediterranean Sea-sourced sea salt; Greek spreads such as Taramosalata, Tzatziki, and Htipiti; and The Milos Special, paper-thin zucchini and eggplant, lightly fried, saganaki cheese, and tzatziki and much more. It will be at regular menu pricing.

Joanne Trattoria (70 West 68th Street) The Upper West Side’s intimate speakeasy dinner theater is hosting a New Years Eve revue featuring performances from the restaurant’s resident artists for a night of cabaret, drag performance and comedy hosted by Jupiter Genesis. The showcase commemorates the venue’s pivot towards entertainment, a move orchestrated by the restaurant’s owner Joe Germanotta, father of pop star Lady Gaga, to highlight emerging New York talent as an homage to his daughter’s early days as she crossed New York City in pursuit of her big break. In addition to the entertainment, the restaurant will offer a three-course prefix Italian menu highlighting Germanotta family recipes for just $39.95/person starting with your choice of either Caesar or Chopped Salad. Entrees options include crowd favorites like t Lemon Chicken, Chicken Marsala, Branzino, Eggplant Parmesan, Vegetable Lasagna, Spaghetti and Meatballs, Veal Ragu and White Truffle Pappardelle before finishing the meal with either Cannoli or Cheesecake. Reservations require a $12.95 deposit, which goes towards your first glass of house wine or beer, with additional beverage specials available night of.

Grand Brasserie (89 E. 42nd St. Vanderbilt Hall) Celebrate the New Year in style at Grand Brasserie, the new French dining destination in the heart of Grand Central Terminal. Join for a festive New Year's Eve party featuring music, timeless French favorites like steak frites and moules, as well as caviar and seafood towers, and signature cocktails such as the French 75 and more. A special guest host will make the evening even more memorable—stay tuned for the announcement! They will have regular menu and pricing.

The Stand (116 E. 16th Street) For the past seven years, The Stand has been a staple of the New York comedy scene. Known for its exceptional service, high-end cocktails, and delicious Northern Italian cuisine, it's become a hub for both A-list comedians and rising stars. This New Year's Eve, The Stand is offering a special prix fixe menu for $95 per person, featuring a luxurious selection of dishes like Pizetta alla Truffle, Bone Marrow Pie, Salmon Steak, Roasted Duck, and Prime Rib Au Jus. The meal starts with an amuse-bouche of caviar bumps and a champagne toast, and ends with a decadent dessert and another celebratory champagne toast. For those seeking a full night of entertainment, add on a comedy show for an additional cost. Showtimes and pricing vary throughout the evening, starting at $50 for earlier times (6pm, 6:30pm & 8pm, 8:30pm), and $75 for the 10pm and 10:30pm shows with options for both early and late-night performances. There will also be bar shows for those looking for a more casual atmosphere. And for the ultimate New Year's Eve experience, join The Stand for their ball drop celebration with an open bar for $65 starting at 10pm.

Carta (35 Bedford Street) This new intimate, Mediterranean-inspired wine bar in the heart of the West Village, will be hosting a special event for NYE complete with bubbles, tapas, and more. They will serve a curated 3 course dinner completed with an optional wine pairing ($49 pp) and a glass of champagne at midnight. The New Years Eve Prix Fixe Menu ($95 pp) will include dishes such as pan con tomate, white truffle potato croquettes, oven-roasted chicken with garlic rosemary and lemon, and Basque cheesecake. Alongside bottles of champagne and prosecco, guests can enjoy unique bottles from Carta’s vast wine collection ranging from Italian, to Greek, to Basque wines. Carta will be open for regular service until 9 PM, with the New Years Eve seating beginning at 9:30 PM to 1:00 AM.

Meduza Mediterrania (657 Hudson Street) For New Year's Eve Meduza will feature a dinner celebration with the theme of a Midnight Mirage as diners are welcome with a complimentary glass of champagne and treated to live entertainment via violinists and dancers. The space will be transformed for the soiree via metallic bronze decor and warm golds, along with celebratory balloons. The full menu will be available that evening in addition to two specials specially crafted for the night: Some of the delicious offerings include Tournedo Rossini: Filet Mignon, Butter Crouton, Foie Gras,Winter Truffle Demi-Glace, Shaved Truffle; and Whole Roasted Dorade Grenobloise: Herb & Citrus Roasted Whole Dorade, Brown Butter, Lemon, Capers, Tomato. The restaurant is taking various seating times that evening at 6:00 pm and 8:45 to 9:45 for $195 minimum per person.

Vallarta Tropical (106 Norfolk Street)This newly opened Mexican Tiki Bar and Restaurant brings together the laid-back spirit of Puerto Vallarta with the festive vibe of the 1950s pop Tiki bar scene in Mexico. For those looking to start their night early, Vallarta Tropical will open at 3 p.m for pre-party celebrations or come later for their special prix fixe menu for $99/person as well as live music with a regional Mexicano flair. Tropical will be open 3 p.m. till midnight.

Peter Luger Steak House (178 Broadway, Brooklyn) The restaurant will be open on New Year’s Eve with their regular hours 11:45AM - 9:15PM and full menu of steak house classics. The ideal spot for an indulgent celebration or holiday meal, come dine at Luger’s for their USDA Prime Beef, dry-aged and butchered in-house, and signature sides such as Creamed Spinach, German Fried Potatoes, and Sliced Tomatoes and Onions with Luger’s Own Sauce. Reservations will also be available for lunch, offering their ½ pound Luger-Burger.

Hortus NYC (271 5th Ave.) The restaurant in NoMad is offering modern Asian cuisine at an approachable price point. On New Year’s Eve, Hortus NYC will offer a special 5-course prix fixe menu for the holiday for $85. Diners can add on optional wine pairing for $40/per person. Hortus NYC’s contemporary interior features a sleek bar and open kitchen on the first floor, while the second-floor dining room opens to a glass-enclosed atrium garden, complete with propane heat lamps and lights hanging above, where one can dine under the stars. Hortus NYC will be open serving their special holiday menu on New Year’s Eve. They will be open for regular hours (Lunch: 11:30 am- 3 p.m., Dinner: 5 p.m. -11 p.m.) on both New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day.

Heritage Grand Bakery, Restaurant & Pizza Bar (8 West 40th Street) The restaurant is located across the street from The Bryant Park Winter Village. For New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day, Heritage will offer a special holiday prix-fixe menu priced at $65. The menu includes a glass of wine, an appetizer choice of butternut squash soup or fall green salad, a classic holiday spread including roasted turkey breast medallions with gravy, mashed potatoes, orange-cranberry sauce, and crispy Brussels sprouts, and a slice of pumpkin, pecan, or apple crumble pie served with vanilla Schlag. Adjacent to the restaurant is the Heritage Grand Bakery which is steps away from Times Square. The bakery is a great spot where one can take a break from the action and warm up from the cold with a decadent hot chocolate, steamy cup of coffee, grab-n-go treats, or daily fresh baked goods like Apple Crumble Danish or Pumpkin Spice Muffin among others.

Sarabeth’s Greenwich Village (100 West Houston Street, between Thompson Street and Laguardia Place) For New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day, Sarabeth’s Greenwich Village location will be offering their classic brunch and dinner menus, alongside a selection of holiday specials. The Brunch Menu is offered 8am-4pm, with dinner offered from 4pm-10pm on NYE, and 10:30pm on New Year’s Day. The New Year’s Eve dinner menu includes Lobster Bisque with herb creme fraiche, Endive and Apple Salad with gorgonzola dressed with a walnut vinaigrette, Maine Lobster Ravioli with shaved truffle, and Filet Oscar with jumbo crab and asparagus in a bearnaise sauce. New Year’s Day Brunch includes Smoked Salmon served with a potato waffle, creme fraiche and caviar, and Wagyu Steak and Eggs with smashed fingerling potatoes in a bearnaise sauce. The price point is between $19 and $48.

Red Rooster (310 Lenox Avenue) Red Rooster invites guests to celebrate New Year's Eve with a festive experience, featuring their regular à la carte menu alongside a special holiday dish - Lobster Frites with spiced butter and lobster sauce dip. The celebration includes live music during the C&C Soul Party from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m., followed by DJ Lex spinning tunes from 8 p.m. to 1 a.m. Guests can enjoy beloved favorites such as the Grilled Caesar & Shrimp Ceviche, Pan Fried Catfish (stewed black-eyed peas) and Bucatini Piccadilly with crab, shrimp, lobster, and garden herbs. It’s the perfect blend of cherished classics and festive flavors to ring in the New Year!

Le Monde (2885 Broadway) Le Monde, an Upper West Side French neighborhood bistro, is ready to serve the community this New Year's Eve. Their menu allows customers to choose between prix fixe for $95 and a la carte. Diners can start the meal with a choice of Terrine de Foie Gras, Baratta Tart, and Fruits de Mer (oysters, clams, shrimp, mignonette sauce, cocktail sauce). Entrées include Filet Mignon (potato gratin, grilled asparagus, Périgueux sauce), Roasted Halibut (edamame puree, spinach, champagne sauce), Oven Roasted Whole Lobster (green peas risotto, lobster cream sauce), Wild Mushroom Risotto (winter black truffle) and more. Indulgent desserts include the Grand Marnier Crepes, Mango Passion Fruit Cake and Raspberry Cream Brulée. Those who select the prix fixe menu can ring in the New Year with a complimentary glass of champagne. The hours on 12/31 will be 5:00 pm to midnight.

Nice Matin (201 West 79th Street) Come ring in the New Year at Nice Matin, a Michelin-recognized restaurant. Indulge in French Riviera-style cuisine, with Lobster Bisque (buttered lobster, brioche croutons, tarragon oil), Sea Scallops (celeriac purée, blood orange gastrique, pistachio), Escargots, À La Provençal (tomato fondue, garlic butter, garlic bread crumbs), and five other succulent appetizer options. Entrées include Faroe Island Salmon (French lentils, shaved Brussels sprouts, lemon vinaigrette, grain mustard, beurre blanc), Wild Halibut (bouillabaisse sauce, saffron potatoes, shaved fennel), Moulard Duck Breast (flageolet ragout with guanciale, garlic crumbs), and Filet Mignon Au Poivre (brandy-peppercorn sauce, pommes frites). To end the meal, there’s Chocolate Opera Cake (coffee buttercream, dark chocolate, raspberries), Sticky Toffee Pudding (candied pecans, vanilla ice cream), or a Warm Fuji Apple Crostada (Calvados, vanilla ice cream). The three-course Prix Fixe to dine in is $85. Their hours are 5:00 pm to midnight.

Alice (126 W 13th St.) Nestled on a quiet street in the heart of Greenwich Village, Alice will be a little less quiet as they ring in the New Year with dinner and a party. The Italian lobster bar and restaurant will offer a sophisticated dining experience inspired by ‘Alice in Wonderland’ with two prix fixe options with earlier seating available for $140 per person for 4-courses and the second seating for $185 per person with a Champagne toast and 4-course meal prepared by Chef Riccardo Orfino. Once the clock strikes midnight, the venue will turn into a party with dj sets and drums and an unforgettable night with enough pasta to keep you going late.

Artesano (90 Chambers Street) This New Year's Eve, embark on a culinary adventure through the vibrant flavors of Peru at Artesano, Tribeca's acclaimed destination for authentic Peruvian cuisine. Known for its immersive tasting menu that showcases the diverse influences of Peru's land, coast, and jungle, Artesano is offering a special New Year's Eve celebration that combines a gastronomic journey with a lively dinner party experience. The evening begins with a seven-course tasting menu, a meticulously crafted exploration of Peruvian gastronomy. Experience signature dishes like their renowned ceviches, flavorful causas, and innovative creations that showcase the restaurant's dedication to precision and artistry. Peruvian cuisine is a melting pot of flavors, reflecting the country's rich history and the fusion of indigenous traditions with European, African, and Asian influences. At Artesano, guests can savor the essence of this multicultural heritage, experiencing the diverse tapestry of Peruvian gastronomy. As the clock strikes midnight, guests can raise a glass of Champagne to toast the new year and enjoy live entertainment, transforming the restaurant into a vibrant fiesta that captures the spirit of Peru. The menu and experience is 7-course tasting menus and party for $225 per person.

