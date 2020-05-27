New Options for DELIVERY and TAKE-OUT in NYC for Your Dining Pleasure

Home cooking has been the name of the game during self-quarantine. But now more and more restaurants are looking to accommodate customers with take-out and delivery options. Creative culinary styles abound in the city for casual and fine dining. We have compiled a list of some of our faves that are currently available. It's a great time to enjoy and support your local restaurants.

Nai Tapas (East Village) Nai Tapas by Executive Chef-Owner Ruben Rodriguez has been serving traditional and modernized Spanish tapas since 2010. Their delicious fare has been prized in the neighborhood and beyond. They have recently announced expanded online ordering with take out and delivery. Nai also offers a selection of "Family Meal Packages," and To-Go bottles of Red and White Sangria. Visit: https://www.naitapas.nyc/.

Red Gate Bakery (East Village) The intimate bakeshop hosts contactless pop-up events every Saturday, where customers can pick up signature menu items like Choco-Toffee Cookies, Homemade Oreos, Toasted Carrot Loaf, and a variety of Celebration Cakes, including Coconut Banana Bacon and S'Mores. Their items are perfect for special treats, celebratory gifts, Father's Day, and much more. Visit: https://redgatebakery.com/.

Bottino (Chelsea) The restaurant that has been feeding New Yorkers for 21 years, at the heart of West Chelsea's gallery district now has take out and delivery. The food is everything you would expect from Bottin, approachable, delicious, and Italian. Executive Chef/Partner Jamie Kenyon has created something to please every palate and style. Visit: https://www.bottinonyc.com/.

ZIZI (Chelsea) The stylish restaurant serves Mediterranean-inspired fare with a focus on regional dishes and thoughtfully sourced, seasonal ingredients. The venue now is back for delivery and takeout. ZIZI is also debuting a creative curbside to-go cocktail bar. Visit: http://www.zizinyc.com/.

MIFUNE NYC and SUSHI AMANE (Midtown East) The innovative Japanese restaurant features outstanding Washoku cuisine with a delectable menu crafted by Chef Yuu Shimano and Chef Tomohiro Urata. Visit: https://www.mifune-restaurant.com/. And SUSHI AMANE, the restaurant concealed within MIFUNE's subterranean dining room, has also announced delivery and take out service. Visit: https://www.sushi-amane.com/.

Fish Cheeks (NoHo) This vibrant restaurant serving contemporary Thai food with a focus on seafood and offers a menu of unabashedly intense, fresh and vivid dishes that span the diverse regions of Thailand. Fish Cheeks' fan-favorite coconut crab curry is available for delivery alongside other menu classics such as tiger prawn karee, crab fried rice, Zabb wings, and Bangkok-style whole fried fish. Cocktails, wine and beer are also available. Visit: http://www.fishcheeksnyc.com/.

Northern Tiger (FiDi) The popular Chinese concept in Brookfield Place that focuses on Northern Chinese staples like handmade dumplings and fresh noodles, has launched a selection of meal kits and sauces. From the same team behind Wayla, the popular Thai restaurant in the Lower East Side, Northern Tiger serves classic and traditional Chinese dishes, made with high quality ingredients sourced from small, local farms throughout New York state, such as Cascun Farms. Their menu, available for delivery and takeout, includes Dumpling Kits - 25 frozen premium dumplings along with house-made jars of aromatic Chili Crisp and Dumpling Sauce; Char Siu Kit - 2 pieces of marinated char siu (serves 4); and House-made jars of sauce like their Northern Tiger Aromatic Chili Crisp, Northern Tiger Secret Sauce and Northern Tiger Dumpling Sauce. Northern Tiger will also have composed dishes. Visit: http://www.northerntigernyc.com/.

Socarrat Paella Bar (Midtown) Growing up in Valladolid in the heart of Spain, owner Jesus 'Lolo' Manso developed a true passion for Spanish food and flavors. When he moved to New York in 1984, he quickly realized that nothing made him feel closer to home than inviting his friends to gather around a table for a traditional family-style feast. Missing that tradition. Diners can now enjoy Socarrat fare in their own homes with their new delivery menu from the midtown location. Five of Socarrat's signature paellas are available for $35 each (serves 2). A prix fixe dinner for 2 ($49) includes a choice of Paella, two tapas from a limited selection, and flan to share. Sangria or wine to accompany is $25; bottles of Spanish red, and white wine ($28), and 16 oz of Socarrat's housemade Sangria Roja ($16) is sold individually. Visit: https://socarratnyc.com/.

Fields Good Chicken (24 East 12th Street, 101 Maiden Lane & 148 Madison Avenue) The healthy, chicken-centric restaurant is offering takeout and delivery from it's Union Square, and recently reopened FiDi and Midtown locations. All locations will offer FGC's new Family Meal Package ($48), which feeds up to 4 people (or makes excellent leftovers). The package includes: choice of chicken (Mojo, Herb, Whole Bird, 24 Wings, or Chicken Parm), choice of 3 sides, a salad, choice of 2 sauces (green goddess, tangy bbq, habanero, maple chipotle, hot sauce) and 4 pieces of cornbread. Visit: https://www.fieldsgoodchicken.com/.

Hummus Kitchen (Hell's Kitchen and UES) This New York staple since 2008 is the brainchild of Sharon Hoota, an Isreali native who sought out to replicate the incredible hummus of his childhood in the US. With 2 locations, the certified-kosher restaurant makes fresh batches of hummus every two hours, as well as fresh laffa, salads, and other Mediterranean fare. Visit: http://www.hummuskitchen1.com/.

Antica Pesa (Williamsburg, Brooklyn) The Williamsburg outpost of the iconic Roman eatery is serving Italian classic dishes and desserts. Delivery menus have been expanded to include restaurant favorites such as their iconic Spaghetti Cacio e Pepe, a Sweet Box (with ½ tiramisu and two cannoli), along with a selection of their house-made artisanal products like olive oil, balsamic vinegar, and sun-dried tomatoes. Beer and wine are available for delivery with the purchase of food. Visit: https://www.anticapesa.com/.

Partners Coffee (Brooklyn) The Brooklyn-based specialty coffee company, will reopen its flagship Williamsburg café with contactless pick-up. The café will offer an abbreviated menu of contactless carry-out coffee drinks, bagged coffee beans (roasted on-site), café sandwiches, brewing equipment and - for the first time - grocery items from local purveyors, including bread, eggs, milk, jam, beverages, produce and more. Visit: https://www.partnerscoffee.com/pages/store-locator.

Olmstead Trading Post (Prospect Heights) Chef-owner Greg Baxtrom and partner Max Katzenberg of acclaimed Olmsted and Maison Yaki have opened the Olmsted Trading Post. Utilizing Olmsted's private dining room, the Trading Post is a daily marketplace with a rotating curated selection of organic produce, pantry staples, wine, pre-batched cocktails, fresh baked goods, cage-free eggs, humanely raised meat and other items. Perfect for picking up a quick meal, stocking up on pantry items or grabbing a few bottles of wine, the Trading Post offers a selection of goods, including organic produce from trusted purveyors. Select popular dishes from Olmsted and Maison Yaki will also be available. There will be a menu of coffee, tea and hot meals. Greg and Max are also continuing to operate a community food bank in partnership with The Lee Initiative and Maker's Mark and have served thousands of free meals to date. Visit: http://www.olmstednyc.com/.

