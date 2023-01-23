Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

National Irish Coffee Day 1/25 with The Busker and Clonakilty Distillery

Jan. 23, 2023  
Whether you enjoy your coffee hot or iced, adding a little "kick" makes it a very desirable beverage. With National Irish Coffee Day just around the corner on January 25, we have the perfect cocktails for you to try. Enjoy the delicious drink at brunch, for an afternoon pick-me-up, an after dinner drink or for just a relaxing sip.

The original Irish Coffee was created by an airport chef named Joe Sheridan, who worked at the little Foynes airport near Limerick, according to the Ireland Whiskey Trail. He whipped it up one rainy winter night for passengers whose plane got turned around due to a storm.

There are two fine brands of Irish Whiskey that our readers should know about. The Busker Irish Whiskey has an SRP of $24.99. Clonakilty Distillery Single Batch Double Oak Irish Whiskey has an SRP of $49.99. And we have recipes using each of them for Irish Whiskeys that are sure to warm and delight.

The Busker Irish Coffee

-1 oz The Busker Irish Whiskey (SRP: $24.99)

-1 oz Tia Maria Coffee Liqueur

-1 oz Coffee

-Cream to top drink

Method: Combine all the ingredients in your favorite mug and top with fresh cream.

The Busker is a "new to world" Irish Whiskey born out of a modern Ireland, where the contemporary and bold meet at the crossroads of tradition. Disrupting the Irish Whiskey landscape, The Busker launched in the U.S. showcasing a revamped, adventurous and modern look into the category.

Clonakilty Irish Coffee

-0.5 oz of Clonakilty Single Batch Double Oak (SRP: $49.99)

-0.5 oz of Espresso

-1 oz Honey Infused Cream

Method: Combine ingredients, top up with hot water and finish with honey infused cream, grated nutmeg and cinnamon.

Opened in 2018, Clonakilty Distillery has a $10 million facility in the heart of West Cork, Ireland. The Scully family, the founders of Clonakilty Distillery, have farmed this windswept coastal land for nine successive generations. With the best resources that nature has to offer, prime land, pristine water and sea salt air, they have the perfect ingredients for a maritime distillery.

Happy National Irish Coffee Day!

Photo Credit: Courtesy of the Producers



