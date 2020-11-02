NON-ALCOHOLIC Beverages and Juices-Refreshing!

Non-Alcoholic Beverages and Juices

Whether you're packing a fall picnic, serving a beverage with meals, or looking for a new way to hydrate, check out some of these non-alcoholic drinks that will suit many different tastes and styles. We have tasty fun ones, refreshing choices, and healthy, delicious selections.

Bitters & Soda- Hella Cocktail Co., has expanded its Bitters & Soda line with the launch of three new flavors: Ginger Tumeric, Grapefruit and Lemon Lime. The non-alcoholic sparkling apéritif gets its refreshing flavor from a gentian tincture made in the South of France. The three new offerings are made with Hella's very own proprietary bitters and come in a ready-to-drink format. The new flavors are all zero-sugar, gluten-free, vegan, and are never made from concentrate. All Hella Bitters & Soda flavors can be enjoyed on their own or paired with your favorite spirit. Visit: https://bittersandsoda.hellacocktail.co/.

Rockaway - Rockaway is a new sparkling water that offers functional benefits from powerful plants and adaptogenic herbs. Rockaway is a NYC-born brand from entrepreneur Bridget Firtle. It embraces the unique history and energy of The Rockaways, Bridget's hometown. Each flavor includes sea salt and is packed with plant-based ingredients and herbs that help promote functional benefits, ranging from an immunity boost to improved sleep quality, and more. Visit: https://www.drinkrockaway.com/.

Raw Generation - Raw Generation is the innovative company that specializes in healthy juices, shakes cleanses, and more. They now have an "Immunity Boosting Bundle" that features 5 flavors of cold-pressed juices and Turmeric Ginger Immunity Shots. The bundle joins the other selections in their Virtual Juice Bar that includes Skinny Cleanse; Protein Cleanse; Cold-pressed Juices; Cold-pressed Juices & Protein Smoothies; Keto Meal Shakes; Celery Juice; Apple Cider Vinegar Drinks; Immunity Shots in a 3-Flavor Variety; and Soups. Visit: https://www.rawgeneration.com/.

Silly Juice - Silly Juice, a line of "seriously good" juices, proudly announces the debut of six unique, tasty varieties. Quickly winning the hearts and taste buds of families around the world, Silly Juice offers a collection of fun-filled juices for the whole family. It is bottled in bold, vibrant packaging for the ultimate drinking experience. This beverage is made with real juice and no high fructose corn syrup. Visit: https://sillyjuice.com/.

Core Power -The company recently announced Strawberry as the latest delicious flavor to join its growing collection of ready-to-drink high protein shakes in the Core Power Elite® line, which already includes Chocolate and Vanilla flavors. Designed for athletes and fitness enthusiasts who opt for a significant amount of protein to help support their post-workout recovery, the Core Power Elite line delivers 42 grams of complete protein in each 14-ounce bottle with 230 calories, nine essential amino acids, and seven or eight grams of sugar. Visit: https://fairlife.com/core-power/.

Virgil's Bavarian Nutmeg Swing-lid Root Beer - Virgil's is relaunching their acclaimed Bavarian Nutmeg Swing-lid Root Beer for a limited-time only. It is micro-brewed with artesian water from the Bohemian Forest region as well as natural ingredients. Virgil's Bavarian Nutmeg Swing-lid Root Beer features a delicious rich and creamy flavor that will transport drinkers to Southeastern Germany thanks to an authentic recipe that dates back to 1963. Visit: https://www.virgils.com/products/.

Beetology - Beetology offers five tantalizing blends powered by beet juice, which is known to support the body's detoxification process, fight inflammation, help lower blood pressure, and boost stamina, among many other health benefits. It is made from 100% organic fruit and veggie juices, they are non-GMO, Fair Trade, certified OU Kosher, and free of sugar, artificial ingredients, soy, dairy, and gluten free. Visit: https://www.beetology.com/.

Reed's Real Ginger Ale - Unlike mainstream ginger ales on the market that contain almost no real ginger, Reed's REAL Ginger Ale is made with 2,000 mg of real ginger in two crisp, clean, varieties. Their Original that is Non-GMO. with no artificial flavors, colors, preservatives or high fructose corn syrup. They also have Zero Sugar Original that is a certified ketogenic, better-for-you option that uses an all-natural proprietary sweetener blend. Visit: https://www.drinkreeds.com/products/.

Butterscotch Beer - Celebrate and get in the spooky spirit! Flying Cauldron's Butterscotch Beer is a delightful non-alcoholic butterscotch cream soda that should be on your radar. Made with the enchanting flavors of butterscotch and creamy vanilla, this treat will spruce up at-home celebrations, themed parties, and Halloween movie nights. Flying Cauldron's Butterscotch Beer is 100% natural and gluten-free. Visit: https://www.flyingcauldron.com/.

Wondermelon - Wonder Melon delivers the all-hydrating properties of everybody's favorite summertime treat, watermelon, along with its natural bounty of antioxidants, minerals, and vitamins. Made from 100% organic fruit and veggie juices, their varieties are non-GMO, Fair Trade, certified OU Kosher, and free of sugar, artificial ingredients, soy, dairy, and gluten free. Visit: https://www.wondermelonjuice.com/.

Jèn Collagen + Aloe Vera Water - This is the first and only water infused with both marine collagen and aloe vera for a unique, inspired and functional beverage. Both work together to help maintain healthy, youthful looking skin. Collagen promotes beauty from within and is a protein found in the body's cells that helps strengthen skin, muscles, and bones, while aloe vera has been shown to increase collagen production when taken orally. The flavors include Blood Orange & Lemon, Apple & Lychee and Peach & Plum. Visit: https://drinkjen.com/.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Freeimgages.com

