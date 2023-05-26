More for Memorial Day – A Staycation Weekend

For those who plan on enjoying New York City this Memorial Day Weekend, whether taking in the sights of Fleet Week NYC 2023 or enjoying one of the city’s beautiful parks, the following are some dining specials and eateries to check out.

-La Pulperia, the innovative Latin American cuisine restaurant located in Hell’s Kitchen is honoring our Armed Forces with a 30% discount to all active military personnel and veterans on Friday (5/26) through Monday (5/29) with proof of military ID.

La Pulperia provides diners with fun, innovative Latin American cuisine and cocktails, showcasing renditions of familiar dishes infused with cross-cultural flair. The kitchen is led by Executive Chef Miguel Molina, who prides himself on his creativity in reimagining dishes from Latin and South American countries like Peru, Brazil, Argentina, and Mexico to create and plate dishes that are unique. The restaurant is only a short walk from the sights of Fleet Week’s US and international Navy ships.

-ROOF at Park South is located in NoMad. It has been consistently named among the top rooftop bars in New York City for its stylish yet unpretentious vibe with unique spaces like the Umbrella Lounge and the Flower Area surrounded by unobstructed view of the Manhattan’s North-eastern skyline. On Memorial Day (5/29), they will host a White Party starting at 6 pm. The rooftop asks their guest to come dressed in white to celebrate the warm weather as they drink free-flowing rosé and enjoy live entertainment while nibbling on food stations by Michelin-Star and James Beard Award-winning Chef Bryce Shuman. Tickets are available on Resy, priced at $85.

Should visitors want to sip on another beverage other than rose, they are encouraged to order cocktails by Beverage Director Ivan Papic (formerly of Balthazar, Pastis, and Macao Trading Co ), such as Bee's Knees , fords gin, honey lavender, lemon; and What She's Having , Dos Hombres Joven Mezcal, hibiscus pink peppercorn syrup, lime, fever tree ginger beer, among other selections.

- Mollusca , located in the fashionable Meatpacking District, is serving brunch on Memorial Day from 12 pm to 4 pm . Upon entering, guests are greeted by a sleek interior with comfortable booths to enjoy the ambiance and a delicious meal with craft cocktails , wine , and live music . Outdoor dining is also available.

Mollusca’s brunch menu was created by Executive Chef Christian Bonilla and features delectable dishes like Scrambled eggs with uni & Siberian select black caviar, a Brunch Burger with duck bacon, egg, lettuce, tomato, harissa mayo, and cheddar cheese, among other delightful brunch dishes. Mollusca’s is also known for their 35 unique signature mussel sauces that are served with baguette and french fries such as Mango Brie, Guinness Sour Cream, and Chocolate, Banana, M&Ms. All of their dishes pair perfectly with their craft cocktails and a selection of spritzes and champagnes to complete a memorable dining experience.

-Blu on the Hudson is for those wishing to escape Manhattan’s hustle and bustle to enjoy a waterfront brunch on their outdoor patio with spectacular views of Manhattan’s skyline. Blu on the Hudson is just minutes away from Hoboken and Jersey City by Light Rail and a picturesque six-minute NY Waterway ferry ride from Manhattan.

The restaurant brings a New York City-style dining experience to the waterfront in Weehawken, New Jersey, and will offer their recently launched brunch menu on Memorial Day (5/29) from 12pm to 4pm. The restaurant offers a bold seafood-centric menu accented by a top-flight steak program, homemade pasta, a one-of-a-kind cocktail program, and a soon-to-come rooftop event space.

Brunch signature dishes and cocktails include, Vegan Apricot Sticky Bun with almonds and a lemon glaze; Truffled Mushroom Omelette with white cheddar, egg whites, and one yolk with a salad among other selections. Cocktail highlights features a Breakfast Martini (Bulleit Bourbon, orange marmalade, thyme, lemon, focaccia); Chocolate Innocence (Tito’s cacao, chocolate, Licor 43) and other delicious and eye-candy cocktails, as well as a great selection of wines.

-Döner Haus has recently opened on East 14th Street close to Union Square. It is ideal for takeout or picnic options. They bring real German-style Döner kebabs to New York City in the form of overstuffed sandwiches featuring a choice of beef or chicken layered with locally sourced vegetables and lathered with garlic sauce to ensure perfection in each bite. Also available is their Döner Box, which is ideal for picnics in Manhattan’s various beautiful parks. The Döner Box is composed of a choice of shaved beef or chicken served over irresistibly crispy Haus Fries that are tossed in their signature German-Turkish seasoning, with salad on the side.

Photo Credit: Lead Photo of Blu on the Hudson by Jeremy Fenchette @jeremyfenchette