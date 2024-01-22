Meet the Sommelier: Thibault Dubreuil -The Wine Director at ELI'S TABLE on the Upper East Side

Thibault Dubreuil is the wine director for Eli's Table, the beloved Upper East Side, seasonally driven restaurant and wine bar founded by iconic New Yorker Eli Zabar, whose family has been in the grocery industry for over 85 years. Thibault previously worked at Frenchie Wine Bar in Paris and now works closely with Eli to curate a list of over 50,000 bottles - one of the largest Old World collections in the city, featuring bottles from Burgundy, Champagne, and Piedmont. When he's not on the floor, you'll find him on a squash court or training for his next marathon.

Broadwayworld had the pleasure of interviewing Thibault Dubreuil of Eli's Table on the Upper East Side about his career for our “Meet the Sommelier” feature.

What inspired you to become interested in the world of wine?

I used to be a freelance food journalist in Paris. I have a master in philosophy and another in journalism. I always loved to write, learn. When I started to work on the weekend at Frenchie wine bar, I instantly caught the wine bug. I loved learning about wine and it connected well with my studies of philosophy.

What special personal qualities or talents have enhanced your career?

I have always been eager to learn, to know more. I believe that the more you know, the more humble you should be. You should recognize that you don't know everything, and keep pushing. It's all about perseverance.

Who have been some of your professional mentors or individuals that have inspired your work?

Fraser Elliot in Paris. He was the first to introduce me to wine. He now owns a great wine shop in Paris called Bacchus et Arrianne. In NYC, Randall Restiano hired me when I was still very new to the industry. He now runs the beverage program at the Gramercy Tavern. The most important person has to be Kilian Robin. My former wine director and friend. He shaped my palate, challenged me and taught me so much. It is impossible not to cite Pascaline Lepeltier. Sitting at her table for a tasting is an immense privilege, she's by far the best of us.

Do you have a piece of advice for those aspiring to work in the profession?

Try every wine you can get your hands on. Taste, read, learn from others. Get in a tasting group, find someone you look up to and train with them. Most importantly, stay humble.

Tell us a little about your travel experiences as a sommelier.

I'm from Provence, so I explored that wine region many times. I just got back from a trip to northern Rhône last summer, planning to go to Jura this year. In the US, I went to Sonoma, Napa and Willamette Valley.

Why do you find your career as a sommelier so rewarding?

Introducing new wines to people. That's the essence of our job. I spent quite some time doing admin work, building wine lists and buying wines. Nothing beats being on the floor and pouring new wines for guests. It's like a superpower, for an hour or two, guests are somewhere else, and wine is part of that experience.

What is one of your favorite dishes and what wine would you select for it?

Recently, it's the Devilled Eggs from the Four Horsemen in Brooklyn. Perfect twist on a french classic. Glass of Champagne or Crisp Chenin blanc from Loire. Simplicity.

Tell us a little about the restaurant that you currently work with.

Eli's Table is an institution in the Upper East Side. The menu is seasonal and the wine list boasts a bit more than 50000 bottles in the cellar. It is the perfect neighborhood restaurant with a large focus on wine. We care as much about the quality of the products as we care about serving the right wine with it.

Photo Credit: Provided by Thibault Dubreuil